Te Kapa Haka o Te Whānau a Apanui crowned Matatini champions

Te Kapa Haka o Te Whānau a Apanui were the overall winners of Te Matatini, the kapa haka championships held in Auckland's Eden Park.

Māori excellence was on full display at Te Matatini on Saturday, with Te Kapa Haka o Te Whānau a Apanui taking out the top spot at the festival.

The crowd erupted as the result was announced by chairman Selwyn Parata shortly before 6pm.

Head judge Paraone Gloyne said it was a tight race, but Apanui had a distinctive style which shone through.

“Apanui have what we call a wairua Māori, a Māoriness about them in their performance, and they’ve got a style,” said head judge Paraone Gloyne.

READ MORE:

* Hot takes: The struggle to pick a favourite at Te Matatini

* Rain fails to dampen spirits as Te Matatini fans come prepared

* Hot Takes: The kapa haka, the kai, and the wairua of Te Matatini day two



“That is one thing a lot of groups grapple with, establishing a style or identity, because you're looking at things that are going to define you and going to give you a point of difference.”

It marked the end of an action-packed week when the best of kapa haka was on show to thousands of fans at Ngā Ana Wai, Eden Park.

Mighty Totara were acknowledged throughout the various performances, including Tā Toby Curtis and kapa haka great Muriwai Ihakara.

Te Kapa Haka o Te Whānau a Apanui dedicated their Waiata-ā-ringa (action song) to the memory of the late Moana Jackson, describing him as a treasure, encouraging everyone to hold fast to their mana Māori.

“I’m proud of my uncle … he made such a huge contribution to Māori in this country. It was fabulous hearing that and very humbling,” said nephew Willie Jackson.

TVNZ Tāmaki Makaurau rōpū Ngā Tūmanako perform their haka Pōkokohua Urutā.

In a political twist, Te Kapa Haka o Te Whānau a Apanui also announced the Waiariki candidacy for Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi while on stage.

Speaking afterwards, Waititi joked it would probably go down as the most creative candidate announcement of the election.

“I had a fair idea about what was going on, but what it does is show that you have the confidence of your people to be able to stand there and nominate you as a voice for them.”

The afternoon continued to bring political action, with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins arriving in time for the performance by newcomers Angitū before taking a tour through the marketplace.

Hipkins was quizzed on future funding for Te Matatini, a topic of conversation with audience members throughout the festival.

Te Matatini received just under $3m in Budget 2022, compared with the Royal New Zealand Ballet which received $8m.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins looks around the Matatini marketplace in Auckland on Saturday.

“They're different, and so I don't think we should necessarily compare them, but we do need to look at the longer-term funding picture,” said Hipkins.

He remained coy when pressed if that meant Te Matatini could be in for more funding in future budgets.

“We want to make sure that this event can continue to grow and thrive, let's just put it that way.”

Te Matatini chief executive Carl Ross said the festival had brought everyone together and he was incredibly proud of his team for their hard work.

While there had been questions at the start over why Matatini was going ahead, Ross said any concerns had quickly disappeared.

“A lot of the comments that have been coming back from our kaihaka from the places themselves is that they now feel recharged and ready to face what they need to do in the clean-ups they have to do.”

Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue and Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti ranked second equal. The full list of winners can be found here.