Day jobs pay the bills but it's after hours that these creative migrant women find fulfilment

Gemishka Chetty is a poet, performer, writer and digital artist who explores topics around migration, race, gender and sexuality. (Image description: Artist photo of Chetty in a deep yellow cultural dress, striking a coconut with a machete and with a raging facial expression.)

For International Women’s Day, Stuff Pou Tiaki reporter Eda Tang taps into the community of migrant Asian wāhine who are chasing their creative and entrepreneurial dreams by moonlight.

By day, Gemishka Chetty promotes brands of gin at the airport duty-free counters – it’s how she pays the bills and puts food on the table – but her day job has no bearing on how her community sees her or how Chetty sees herself.

“The head is focused on that but my heart is with the arts and theatre.”

Chetty writes poetry, devises theatre shows, performs and hosts poetry workshops for the community. Her art focuses on uplifting the voices of migrants, women and people of colour.

“Most migrants, we kind of live a life of solitude,” she says. “We leave a lot of our family behind and a lot of the communities that we grew up with and our culture. So just to see people come together for even an hour and to feel connected and like they can talk freely about things is really rewarding.”

“I've always really enjoyed [the arts]. I just didn't really get a chance to pursue it as it needed to be a full-time thing.”

Chetty says it’s tricky when you want to pursue your passion but the thing you love is underfunded. Her upbringing in South Africa lacked opportunities for her to participate in the arts. “It was more about safety and security.”

“With my family and in my household, the main achievement was to find a stable job,” said Chetty. “And obviously the arts doesn't really fall into that bracket.

“They would have loved it if I became a really great lawyer or a doctor or something like that. But they weren’t pushing for anything specific. They just really wanted me to get a degree [...] because they never really had that opportunity.”

Supplied Cindy Jang-Barlow is passionate about creating safe and nurturing spaces for people to explore dance and movement. (Image description: Jang-Barlow, who wears decorative makeup and body paint, dances with her back on the floor, lit by blue lighting.)

Cindy Yunha Jang-Barlow works full time in tech sales.

She’s also a choreographer, producer, event co-ordinator, dance facilitator, research and community arts advocate, but “sometimes it’s just easier to say your day job …

“My family in Korea especially have no clue what I really do.” Jang-Barlow says that her family sees arts as a hobby.

Jang-Barlow remembers her dance studio upbringing as elitist and not a fostering environment.

“It’s why I’m so passionate now to create community dance spaces and safe spaces where people can explore movement and people can perform without these standards and barriers.”

Jang-Barlow is the driving force of a community collective called Jang Huddle which invites Asian people, ages 16 to 60+, who haven’t had a lot of dance experience to explore and enjoy movement and contemporary dance in a non-judgmental environment.

They’re working towards a show, I Don’t Wanna Dance Alone, which is a nod to the elitist dance environment she grew up in. “I see it as a healing of my own inner child almost... this piece is kind of a space for me to give back to me.

“I’m struggling to enjoy the side hustle, and enjoy work and enjoy life outside of work because currently it’s just all work.

“[It’s] definitely not sustainable, but I chose this life.”

Rob Burrows/Supplied Grace Ko has ditched her corporate 9-5 persona completely. (Image description: Ko, who has bright red highlights, poses on a stool in front of a light blue backdrop.)

Grace Ko is an unemployed robotics analyst

For three years, Ko worked 9-5 at her corporate tech job. “I can't believe that five days out of seven, I consciously [thought], ‘All right, I'm just gonna be like 10% of myself.’”

She said that even getting dressed for work felt like cosplay. “I remember, always on my way to work, trying to think of alternative ways I could style so that I wouldn't be seen wearing what I was wearing on my way to work.”

Ko is passionate about fashion, and she’s best known for running Baobei label, which started as a jewellery company and is expanding to wider fashion. She also co-owns Sets, a solutions company.

“Having a business makes you back yourself so much more because you’re having to make all these decisions,” said Ko. “You start growing alongside your business [too].”

Ko, who once dreamed of the Silicon Valley career and applied for Google internships every year, has now completely ditched her corporate persona and quit her job as a robotics analyst.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Cathy Fan started her business Fankery with her mum while she was studying engineering. When she's not at her engineering day job, she's busy creating and reinventing delectable Asian baking.

Even though Ko was getting promotions and good pay, “I did it for my sanity and to just work the muscle of creativity,” she said. “I pride myself on being intelligent and hardworking.”

Ko’s mum told her: “If you don’t put yourself in a position where you need to earn money to survive, then you’ll never have the drive to want to earn that money.”

“So I was like, f... it. I’ll do it. I’ll do it, and I’ll eat oats for breakfast, lunch and dinner if I need to.”

Ko is also hoping to share more stories of her culture and connect with like-minded Asian women. “We had no role models to show an alternative pathway... it was already hard enough to feel confident in yourself, let alone starting anything or backing yourself in that regard.”

She’s co-running an Asian wom*n in Business event.

“We just wanted to create a space for Asian women or people to feel like they have that option and that there’s a community.”

Having recently gone overseas and initially writing “unemployed” on her customs declaration form, she did some thinking about her new direction in life.

“On the way back, I wrote ‘business owner’.”