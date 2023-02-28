Red alert: Vanuatu in direct path of Tropical Cyclone Judy

Meteorologist Lewis Ferris said a tropical cyclone is expected to form near Fiji in the coming days.

New Zealand appears in the clear of Tropical Cyclone Judy, but 3000km away to the north – a red alert has been issued in Vanuatu as the storm bears down on the Pacific nation.

Vanuatu MetService reported Tropical Cyclone Judy was 155km from Vanua Lava, north of Vanuatu on Tuesday.

Schools are closed, international and domestic flights have been cancelled and residents have been urged to move to higher ground and to evacuation centres.

Vanuatu Meteorological Service forecaster Iuma Bani said the system is set to become a category three storm late Tuesday.

The Pacific cyclone season runs from November to late April.

Vanuatu lies 3000km from Aotearoa’s North Island and is in the direct path of the storm.

Aotearoa is still reeling from Cyclone Gabrielle which hit the country on February 12, leaving 11 people dead and thousands displaced.

On Monday, an orange heavy rain warning was issued for cyclone-hit Gisborne, from Tolaga Bay northwards, as other warnings and watches were lifted.

More rain is expected in Gisborne, a weather warning remains in place until Tuesday.

“A complex trough over the North Island, bringing heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms to parts of the Island, should weaken on Tuesday while moving away to the east,” MetService said.

For Vanuatu, Bani said once Tropical Cyclone Judy starts moving south, it will start to speed up.

He said heavy rainfall and thunderstorms were expected over northern Vanuatu with flash flooding in low-lying areas.

“Seas will become rough to very rough with heavy swells expected over the northern and central waters of Vanuatu today. A high seas warning is current for open waters to the north of Vanuatu,” Bani said.

Vanuatu National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) is urging villages along the coast and those living in low-lying areas to seek safe shelter for the next 24 hours.

“Stay tuned and informed through radio, TV, SMS, or the internet. Turn off all gas and electricity and unplug all electrical items from the sockets,” a spokesperson said.

“Remain indoors or in a safe place and continue to listen to the radio and do not go outside until NDMO issues the 'all clear' after the VMGD [Met Service] cancels the cyclone warning for your area.”

Residents have been urged to avoid dangers caused by fallen power lines, trees, damaged building and other debris.

A yellow alert was issued for Malampa Province and residents there have been told to take action as gale-force winds are forecast.

In January, Tropical Cyclone Irene wreaked havoc on Vanuatu causing widespread flooding, power cuts and road closures.

In April 2020 and already in a state of emergency to stop Covid-19 from entering Vanuatu, TC Harold, a category 5 storm, hit the Pacific nation leaving more than 25 people dead and tens of thousands homeless.