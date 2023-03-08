It's as important to listen as it is to speak up, says social justice advocate

Rafiqah Sulaiman Binti Abdullah, a social justice advocate who tackles racism and xenophobia and is a voice for mental health care, LGBTQIA+ rights and social equity, shares her plans for International Women’s Day. As told to Eda Tang.

The best thing you can do to celebrate International Women's Day is to leave your heart and your mind open so that you can listen, because … sometimes it's not all about talking.

It's not all about posting [or] going and doing an event based on social justice principles. It's often just letting your ears and heart open.

I’m celebrating International Women's Day by recognising and being aware of the struggles, but also of achievements, of friends and family over here and across the world.

Within every community, there are groups that get marginalised and discriminated. I’m Muslim, I’m Filipino, I’m neurodiverse, I have mental illness and physical disabilities, I’m trans and asexual. People will say that there are contradictions, but I don’t think it’s a contradiction, because not everyone is the same.

I would say my advocacy speaks to mental health, disability and how that connects with family and queerness. I tend to think about intersectionality because those are the things that not only impact me personally, it’s the things that I relate to the most and a large part of my work recently has to do with social cohesion.

After March 15 [the terror attacks in Christchurch], the Government responded by bringing different communities together in order to figure out the needs of the community and what are the issues that need to be brought forward. So that’s a large part of what I do because I’ve been personally impacted by March 15, not on the date itself, but in later dates.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Social justice advocate Rafiqah Sulaiman is celebrating International Women’s Day by listening to the struggles and achievements of women and femmes in her life. (Image description: Sulaiman wears a blue and magenta hijab and stands in front of a teal backdrop looking at the camera. She has blue lips, and green makeup on one eye, and purple and orange on the other.)

I was on my way to the bus stop to get my bus card topped up and, on my way through Auckland university, all of a sudden a stone hit me. When I came home, I realised that my arm was black and blue, and it hurt for six months.

Before working in advocacy, I was in survival mode. During that time, I was really impacted by my mental health and my experience made me aware that having multiple identities means that we can be discriminated [against] in multiple ways.

I would say one of the biggest hurdles was finding healthcare that is adequate. I didn’t really connect my conditions to systemic suffering.

You know, if there's a problem I will keep on fighting, which people really say is a virtue of mine, but I don't really consider that a virtue. I can talk about others, but this kind of systemic discrimination does make you insane. It does make you break down, and there were times when I wanted to give up, but like I can't give up. All I can do is be honest with my situation. What you can do is hold out hope and keep raising your voice until the right connections come through.

I’m joyful in the smaller things, like putting on makeup, buying new books, hanging out with friends, and eating food. But what brings me the biggest joy is when people from institutions and positions of power actually listen to you and show real empathy. When people’s lives are changed in a meaningful and impactful way, that brings me the biggest joy.

For me, being a woman is more tied with my spiritual connection. I believe that I have a woman’s soul. It’s a feeling and sometimes it’s not logical. For example, why do you like yellow? I can’t really give a whole answer like, “I like yellow because it’s associated with happiness and that raises your serotonin levels.” Let’s be real, most people don’t think that. Feeling it is enough.

I'm celebrating International Women's Day this year by acknowledging all the women and femmes that have impacted my life. It's important to understand so that we can be better allies.

This has been edited for length and clarity.