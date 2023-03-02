Possible plan for 'site of national significance' likely by 2024

Te Kohia Pā site in Brixton, near Waitara, is a historically important place in New Zealand history but nothing at the site would suggest that is the case at the moment. (File photo)

A site of national significance taken out of private ownership by New Plymouth’s council remains empty seven years on from the sale, with possible plans for the site unlikely to be revealed until 2024.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Te Kohia Pā in Brixton, near Waitara, was where the first shots were fired in the 1860 Taranaki land war.

In June 2016, New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) bought the four-hectare property from a private owner for $715,000.

At the time of the purchase, NPDC mooted its intention to work with Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa on a development plan for the site.

Ideas such as building a memorial or educational facility were floated at the time.

READ MORE:

* New Plymouth Barrett St hospital site demolition resumes

* Our Truth, Tā Mātou Pono: A significant, yet forgotten, piece of Taranaki land

* Taranaki backing for idea to hold public holiday to mark NZ land wars



Stuff New Plymouth District Council purchased Te Kohia Pā in 2016 for $715,000, getting it out of private ownership.

Seven years on after coming under council ownership, there is a small sign bearing the name of the place nearby, but there are no other clear markers in place which indicate its historical significance to the area.

In a statement provided on Tuesday, which was supported by Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa, NPDC group manager planning infrastructure Kevin Strongman said it was working in partnership with the iwi on the pā project.

“Te Kotahitanga is delivering the project and is currently progressing the business case and advise it is on track to be delivered before the expected due date of July next year.”

He said planning was also under way to engage a design team to develop options for the site.

“Stakeholder wānanga will take place over the next six months, which will input into the business case.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom says central Government has expressed an interest in plans for Te Kohia Pā, which could translate into pūtea to fund the final design. (File photo)

On top of money to buy the site, a further $100,000 had been spent on the project to date, he said.

During deliberations over NPDC’s Long-Term Plan in 2021, mayor Neil Holdom recommended the project be given some priority, following concerns raised by tangata whenua that progress had stalled.

It was decided the council would contribute $300,000 over three years and seek a further $200,000 from other funders, to assist with costs.

At that stage, a feasibility study was expected to be done by October this year.

Despite past concerns about a lack of action, Holdom said he was confident the iwi would deliver a plan as expected by mid-2024.

“That reflects our focus on working in partnership with mana whenua.”

Stuff Hoani Eriwata will host a pre-dawn ceremony at Te Kohia Pā on March 17 to mark 163 years since the first shots in the Taranaki land wars were fired in 1860.

Holdom said the project was a “complicated” one, which needed to take into account the views of a large amount of stakeholders.

In terms of any future funding commitment from council, Holdom said this would be dependent on the concept and what the community thought.

However, he said central Government, including senior ministers, had previously expressed an interest “to invest in what is a site of national significance”.

Meanwhile, on Friday, March 17, Hoani Eriwata will host a pre-dawn ceremony at the site to reflect on its history, a kaupapa he had organised since 2010.

Supplied Te Atiawa rangatira Wiremu KÄ«ngi Te RangitÄke.

The significance of Te Kohia Pā

The pā was known for its use of innovative covered trenches – a feature first used at Ruapekapeka in the Northern War of the 1840s, then refined at Te Kohia.

This style of trench was replicated by other iwi in their pā designs during the New Zealand land wars.

In February 1860, the surveying of the disputed Waitara block was interrupted by supporters of paramount Te Atiawa chief Wiremu Kīngi Te Rangitāke.

The British Army based in New Plymouth moved to occupy the land and a blockhouse was erected.

Te Atiawa responded by building Te Kohia Pā on a ridge overlooking the British position.

On March 17, 1860 Colonel Charles Gold ordered an attack upon the pā, marking the start of the first Taranaki War.