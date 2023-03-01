Debt and inflation concern for Pacific nations, World Bank says

At the heart of this special leaders' retreat is the unity and strength of our one BluePacific, says outgoing forum chair and Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Pacific countries will face debt, inflation and other issues as they return to growth in 2023, according to a leading international financial institution.

The World Bank released its inaugural Pacific Economic Update on Tuesday in Suva, Fiji, which includes forward-projections for 11 Pacific nation economies.

The report shows the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine is still being felt.

World Bank’s lead economist for the Pacific David Gould said border closures during the pandemic dealt a severe blow to many tourism-dependent Pacific economies.

"After being severely hit by Covid-19, and tepid signs of recovery in 2022, economies across the Pacific can expect growth in 2023, but for many people it will not feel like a return to pre-Covid-19 times,” he said.

"After three years of economic contraction in Fiji, for example, growth in 2022 is estimated to have climbed to 15%, yet output is expected to remain below 2019 levels until 2024.”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Pacific nations will face issues like debt and inflation as they return to growth in 2023, the World Bank says.

Gould said Pacific Island countries have not been immune to the economic impacts of the war on Ukraine.

“Just as the Pacific was set to begin its post-pandemic recovery, it has been dealt another shock,” he said.

"Rising global energy and food prices have strained Pacific budgets, added to inflation, and ultimately increased the cost of living for families across the region.”

The report projects inflation will peak in the first half of 2023 in every Pacific country except Samoa, where it could reach 12% in the second half of the year.

It also analyses the fiscal and debt vulnerabilities faced by Pacific nations and how the pandemic made these worse.

“Covid-mitigation measures led Pacific governments to expand spending,” Gould said.

"To reduce the likelihood of falling into a problematic debt situation, Pacific governments should now consider ways to sensibly reduce costs, and begin to responsibly unwind pandemic-era support."

World Bank country director for Papua New Guinea and the Pacific Stephen Ndegwa said after three difficult years, the Pacific’s economic prospects are clearly improving.

"While challenges remain, the Pacific is well-placed to accelerate its post-Covid economic recovery throughout 2023 and beyond."