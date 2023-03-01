Pasifika Festival returns with three weekends of events

The Pasifika Festival is set to return to Auckland this month.

This year, the Pasifika Festival makes a return to Western Springs Park, with an array of Pasifika art, entertainment, food and more from eight different villages representing 11 Pacific Island nations.

The festival which will be held over two days March 18 -19, will include villages from Aotearoa, Cook Islands, Fiji, Tuvalu, Niue, Sāmoa and Tonga, and the villages of Hawai’i, Tahiti, Kiribati and Tokelau will be included in the combined Fale Pasifika.

The annual festival which first launched in the early 1990s now typically attracts around 60,000 visitors and features more than 2000 performers across 400 performances and over 100 food and craft stalls.

“This is one of Auckland’s most beloved festivals,” said Chris Simpson, head of major events at Tātaki Auckland Unlimited. “We know the community is keen to get back to celebrating Pacific cultures together.”

The festival was last held in 2021 after being cancelled in 2022 and 2020 due to Covid and delayed in 2019 in response to the Christchurch terror attacks.

In the lead-up to this year’s much anticipated festival, organisers have planned extra events for the two weekends before the festival, as part of an international growth strategy using MBIE’s creative and cultural events incubator fund.

Phil Walter/Getty Images The Pasifika Festival makes a return in 2023 with three weekends of events after being cancelled last year.

The Pasifika Village Games will kick off on March 4, at Bruce Pulman Park with a multi-sport tournament with a side of kapa haka performances, live R&B, DJs, free inflatable rides and kai stands.

On March 12, Pasifika Soul Sessions will be warming up the venue at Western Springs Park with a line-up of artists including Tomorrow People, Adeaze and Brotherhood Musiq.

Phil Walter/Getty Images More than 400 traditional and contemporary performances will feature across the two-day event.

Simpson says the return of an extended festival with new and additional events is exciting.

“We’re the largest Pacific city in the world so the Pasifika Festival is significant to the region.”