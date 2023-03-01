Tropical Cyclone Judy intensifies to category 4, lashes Vanuatu

A resident in the capital Port Vila captured Judy's wrath as the category 3 storm hits Vanuatu. Video: Supplied/Laura Thulesen.

Tropical Cyclone Judy has strengthened to a category 4 storm in Vanuatu late Wednesday, with winds of up to 200kph, the Fiji MetService is reporting.

And it is forecast to intensify to a category 5 – the highest level – on Thursday.

Large waves, heavy rain and gale- to hurricane-force winds lashed the Pacific nation since making landfall on Wednesday morning.

Vanuatu emergency officials said a red alert remains for northern Vanuatu including the capital Port Vila.

READ MORE:

* Red alert: Vanuatu in direct path of Tropical Cyclone Judy

* Cyclone Irene: Kiwis safe, NZ stands ready to assist Vanuatu

* Cyclone Yasa: Fiji prepares for damaging winds, flooding as category 5 storm heads for centre of island group

* Monster Tropical Cyclone Harold continues to wreak havoc in Vanuatu



Residents in Vanuatu were hunkering down as as the cyclone wreaked havoc on the Pacific nation.

On Tuesday night, Judy had strengthened to a category 3 storm, causing high winds, dangerous seas, and heavy, flooding rain across Vanuatu.

“At 6pm today local time, TC Judy will attain category 4 strength over Tanna Island. It will be at cat 4 strength for 12 hours,” Fiji MetService said.

Kayla Joachime/Supplied Tropical Cyclone Judy has caused widespread damage across Vanuatu's northern islands including the capital Port Vila.

A category 4 storm has winds of 225-279kph – “very destructive”, the Fiji weather forecaster said.

Red alerts are in place for Penama, Malampa, Shefa and Tafea provinces in northern Vanuatu.

Vanuatu Metservice reported destructive hurricane force winds of 150kph, gusting to 200kph, would also affect the central and southern islands.

Tropical Cyclone Judy was near Port Vila on Wednesday morning, exposing the capital to some of the storm's worst weather.

Judy is expected to remain well northeast of New Zealand and currently poses no major threat to Aotearoa and Vanuatu’s neighbours, Fiji and the Solomon Islands. However, both countries have been experiencing heavy rain due to the cyclone.

MetService said another cyclone may impact Vanuatu on Friday or Saturday.

For Vila residents Sam and Kayla Joachime, getting hit by one cyclone was bad enough but “knowing there are more to come is very stressful”.

The couple lives on D’York St and told Stuff, the roar of the wind and rain on Wednesday morning was “so loud that the rumble of thunder is very faint”.

Kayla Joachime said they had both opted to remain in their two-bedroom flat, but were now “not so sure if it was the best decision because the continuous heavy rain and winds may cause flooding downstairs.

”We hope and pray that doesn’t happen.”

Schools have been shut, government workers sent home and people have been urged to stay indoors.

The destructive hurricane-force winds ripped through the capital, cutting power and uprooting trees, local media reported.

All domestic and international flights have been cancelled. Businesses have closed and sent their staff home.

Supplied RSE workers from Vanuatu and Samoa were stuck in Auckland when Cyclone Gabrielle hit New Zealand.

Vanuatu’s Port and Marine Department urged shipping companies and boat owners to find safe anchorage after high-seas warnings for open coastal waters were issued by MetService.

Damage was also reported in the Namburu area, Shefa, and nearby Tebakor and Simbolo.

The cyclone had earlier tracked over northern Vanuatu, particularly the Penama, Malamba and Tafea provinces.

Vanuatu National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) said it had identified evacuation centres in Port Vila.

As for the rest of Efate where the capital is and other offshore islands, the NDMO is working with local churches to use their buildings as evacuation centres.

People have been urged to heed the warnings issued by the authorities.

In March 2015, Port Vila was severely damaged by tropical cyclone Pam – a category 5 storm – that killed dozens and left thousands displaced.

In January, Tropical Cyclone Irene wreaked havoc on Vanuatu, causing widespread flooding, power cuts and road closures.

In April 2020 and already in a state of emergency to stop Covid-19 from entering Vanuatu, Tropical Cyclone Harold, a category 5 storm, hit the Pacific nation leaving more than 25 people dead and tens of thousands homeless.

Tropical Cyclone Judy will impact the Vanuatu island chain over the next two days before likely tracking southeast, MetService said.