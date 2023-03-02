Kīngi Tūheita Portraiture Award sees Māori artists celebrate their tūpuna

The Kīngi Tuheitia Portraiture Award encourages emerging Māori artists to create portraits of their tūpuna (ancestors) in any visual medium.

The latest exhibition at the Whanganui Regional Museum showcases selected finalists of the highly contested Kīngi Tūheitia Portraiture Award.

The competition encourages emerging Māori artists to create portraits of their tūpuna in any visual medium. Submissions have seen a range of unique art pieces included whakairo (carving), sculpture, raranga (weaving), ceramics, oil painting and photography.

The award was launched in August 2020 by the New Zealand Portrait Gallery Te Pūkenga Whakaata in honour of Kīngi Tūheitia, the Māori King. The event enables emerging Māori artists to showcase their talents on a national stage while also recording and celebrating tūpuna and their stories.

This year’s judges are Steve Gibbs, Graham ‘Mr G’ Hoete, and Lisa Reihana.

Unknown/Supplied This year’s submissions have seen a range of media including whakairo, sculpture, raranga, ceramics, oil painting and photography.

In 2021, Bodie Friend won the inaugural award with a photograph of his great-uncle Pat, or Nana Pat. For Friend, the portrait represented his connection with his whānau and the way that had shaped his identity. It was also a testament to Nana Pat.

BODIE FRIEND/Supplied Bodie Friend won the inaugural Kīngi Tuheitia Portraiture Award in 2021 with a photograph of his great-uncle, Pat.

Runner-up Te Haunui Tuna’s digital drawing commented on “our ability to be innovative with our vast knowledge of the past but also our curiosity to look towards the future”, which was a balance tested during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The exhibition has previously been shown at Otago Museum and in galleries and museums in the North Island.

Whanganui Museum director Dr Bronwyn Labrum said she was “thrilled” to have the exhibition in Whanganui given several works have links to the region.

Labrum said she was keen to expand offerings to Māori audiences but also to showcase contemporary te ao Māori to all visitors.

“This beautiful exhibition does just that.”

Unknown/Supplied Dr Bronwyn Labrum is thrilled to have the exhibition in Whanganui as several works have links to the region. (From left: Dr Rāwiri Tinirau, Dr Bronwyn Labrum, Garry Nicholas, inside the gallery surrounded by artworks.)

There are 36 original new works of portraiture in the show and a schedule of cultural workshops, guided tours and school holiday programme activities is planned to support the exhibition.

This is the first touring exhibition to go into the Samuel Drew Gallery in the museum building which has been earthquake strengthened.

The exhibition is free and open now until June 4 at Whanganui Regional Museum, Pukenamu Queens Park, Watt St, Whanganui.