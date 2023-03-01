Corrections releases plan to address issues facing inmates with disabilities

New Minister for Disability Issues Priyanca Radhakrishnan says the launch of Corrections’ new disability action plan is a step to support disabled prisoners.

A new plan aims to improve the experience of disabled people in or recently released from prison.

The Government’s Department of Corrections unveiled its first disability action plan on Monday.

It was created with input from tāngata whaikaha and their whānau, Corrections staff, and people across the disability sector.

People generally come into prison with pre-existing disabilities, but some develop disabilities while in prison, the plan states.

READ MORE:

* 'People are hurting and we need to take action' – Fairer Future reveals seven-point plan to lift families out of poverty

* New Ministry for Disabled People first ministry to have a name in three languages

* Inquiry finds Omicron response put disabled people at risk



It highlighted that high-quality health and disability support services were needed to address inequitable outcomes and to ensure people can reintegrate into the community.

Corrections conducted a survey in 2021 to shape the focus and actions of the action plan.

Disabled people in prison said bed linen, mattresses, and cells were not accessible, and responses to requests for support were not always timely.

They also noted a lack of access to appointments and programmes which led to missed opportunities for preventing worsening health and wellbeing.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Former Disability Issues minister Carmel Sepuloni talks about her time with the portfolio. (First published June 30, 2022)

The plan focuses on independence and aims to make the Department of Corrections a more inclusive and accessible place for tāngata whaikaha or Māori disabled people and their whānau.

It acknowledged there was a need for tāngata whaikaha Māori to have a culturally safe environment and aimed to reduce barriers that stop them achieving better outcomes.

In accordance with the action plan, an advisory group will be set up to monitor progress, an 0800 number or online method for whānau of Māori disabled people to access support will be put in place and all new Corrections staff will receive disability awareness training.

Minister for Disability Issues Priyanca Radhakrishnan has read the plan and said the stories included were “really powerful”.

She said the plan highlighted the lack of awareness and also how diverse the disability community was.

“If you are tāngata whaikaha Māori, somebody with a disability, then your experience is again different, and therefore your access to support can look quite different as well.”

She said the plan “went into a fair bit of detail” of different circumstances and what supports needed to be in place for disabled people in prison and how to access it.

While the launch of a plan was a “tangible step” to support those in prison who were disabled, she said, the “proof will be in the pudding” on how the plan was implemented.