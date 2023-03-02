Economic inequality the reality for women in Fiji, report finds

A new report reveals women in Fiji have less time for leisure and do more unpaid labour than men.

A new report highlights stark disparities between men and women in Fiji.

Beyond 33%: The Economic Empowerment of Fiji Women and Girls was released by the Fiji Women’s Rights Movement (FWRM) on Wednesday.

“The report comprehensively documents the many inequities that women and girls face in the economy in paid work, unpaid household work and in the use of leisure time,” FWRM executive director Nalini Singh said.

"As it stands, females are only 34% of the Fiji labour force while males are 66%."

READ MORE:

* The pandemic’s impact on women derailing decades of progress on gender equality

* Bronwyn Hayward named Supreme Winner at Women of Influence awards

* Women of the Movement first look sheds light on Emmett Till's mother's story



The report reveals Fijian women do 73% of the unpaid household work compared to 27% by males.

It found Fijian men also have around five more hours per week time for leisure activities compared to women.

In retirement there is an average leisure time gap of 4.4 hours per week.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni standup after bilateral talks with Fiji PM Sitiveni Rabuka.

"It is imperative that more work is done to address the existing inequalities outlined in this report so that there is transformative change towards gender equality,” Singh said.

Fiji’s Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Sashi Kiran said women’s economic empowerment is crucial to society.

“Increasing women’s participation in the economy creates positive changes for women and ripple effects for the nation overall,” she said.

“However, the existence of systematic and structural barriers faced by women in Fiji hinders holistic opportunities and participation of women in the economy."

Singh said she hoped the report would guide policymakers to address gender disparities that Fijian women face in the economy and society.

"No country can truly develop and progress gender equality, if half its population is left behind,” she said.

"When women meaningfully participate in the economy, everyone benefits."