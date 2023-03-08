Polyfest 2023: What you need to know about the cultural competition

Polyfest has been heavily disrupted in recent years. It returned in 2021 after not taking place for two years - and got off to a wet start (video first published in April 2021).

The world’s largest secondary schools cultural competition begins in south Auckland today.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

The ASB Polyfest will be held over two dates, first at the Manukau Sports Bowl from March 8–11 and from April 3–5 at the Due Drop Events Centre for the Māori competition.

In 2022, Polyfest was held without a crowd, but it will be back in full swing after four years of disruptions because of the Christchurch terror attack and Covid-19.

Here’s what you need to know before you head out there.

What is Polyfest?

ASB Polyfest festival, which began in 1976, features traditional music, dance, costume and cultural speech competitions.

It’s one of the most recognised events on Auckland’s calendar, showcasing New Zealand’s diverse cultures and a celebration of youth performance.

Students compete for first place on six stages, performing traditional items from the Cook Islands, Aotearoa, Niue, Samoa, and Tonga.

There is also a Diversity stage to honour the cultures that weren’t previously included in the festival.

This year’s theme is ‘Mana Motuhake’, which translates to ‘Creating one's destiny’.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Tangaroa College performing on the Samoan stage at Polyfest.

Why are there two dates?

Multiple schools were involved in February’s massive kapa haka festival and competition, Te Matatini.

In order to give those students more time to prepare for the Polyfest Māori stage, their event is being held later on.

Who’s competing?

There are 181 groups from 55 schools.

You can expect to see most Auckland schools, but a noticeable exception is Auckland Girls’ Grammar, a favourite on the Samoan stage.

Former champs St Paul’s College also aren’t attending, to prepare for a trip to Samoa.

Schools from the north will be out in full force, with Whangapāroa College and Orewa College teaming up, as well as Mahurangi College.

When and where are the performances?

It starts with the flag raising ceremony at 7am on Wednesday, then a pōwhiri at 8am on the Tongan stage.

After that, performances begin – first on the Diversity stage for Indian, Fijian, Sri Lankan, Filipino and more cultural performances, from 10am to 4.30pm.

The Cook Islands, Niue, Samoan, Tongan stage speech competitions start from midday.

On Thursday, the Diversity stage speech competition continues from 9am to 5pm.

On Friday, the Cook Islands, Niue, Samoan, and Tongan stages finally begin their competitions.

Saturday kicks off the final, with all stage performances from 9am. Prize giving begins from 2.30pm.

Each day ends at 5pm.

Tickets

Tickets cost $5 per day across the four-day event if you buy online and skip the queues.

You can buy tickets at the gate but they cost $7.50.

Children 5 and under attend for free.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Northcote College before they perform on the Tongan stage at Polyfest.

Food and drink

You can bring your own food and drink to the event, which is an alcohol, drug and smoke-free event, including vaping.

However, there will be a huge range of food stalls to sample, as well as craft stalls run by Pasifika artisans.

Road closures and parking

Around the Manukau Sports Bowl, Sandrine Ave will be closed from March 8-11, until 4pm on Wednesday and until 8pm the other days.

Boundary Road and Te Irirangi Drive will be impacted by the event too.

There is no parking allowed from 5am to 8pm during the festival on Israel Ave, Boundary Rd and Sandrine Ave.