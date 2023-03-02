Marae's pollution concerns stymied, 'no feasible pathway' to move heavy industry

The Whareroa Marae community in Tauranga was there well before the arrival of Captain Cook but is “given no rights,” environment spokesperson Joel Ngātuere said.

A Tauranga marae says pollution from the industrial area surrounding it is poisoning people but the council has found “no feasible pathway” to shift heavy industry away.

Mount Maunganui’s industrial area has risen up around Whareroa Marae on Taiaho Place since the wharenui was built in 1873. In 2020, public health authorities called for immediate action on air pollution in the area.

That same year, the marae took concerns about pollutants affecting its people to the Tauranga City Council (TCC) and Bay of Plenty Regional Council (BOPRC) calling for the managed retreat of heavy industry away from their whenua – later giving the government a 10-year deadline.

An advisory group was set up and an investigation into the potential for managed retreat of heavy industry from Totara Street, south of Hewletts Road, began.

READ MORE:

* What will NZ look like when today's 18-year-olds are middle-aged?

* Never mind recycling, here comes the refill revolution

* Rotorua's Ngongotahā skid pad: Proposed re-opening prompts fear of 'nauseating' smell



But Tauranga City Council says there is “no feasible pathway” for relocation because many industrial activities have existing user rights under the Resource Management Act.

The legal advice was many industrial activities in the area had existing use rights under the Resource Management Act and the situation was not likely to change under the current draft of the Natural and Built Environment Bill, council strategy growth and governance general manager Christine Jones said.

Whareroa Marae environment spokesperson Joel Ngātuere said the news was “really disappointing”.

“It's ironic that these industries have existing land use rights but a community that has been there well before the arrival of Captain Cook have been given no rights.”

JOHN BORREN/SUN MEDIA/LDR Many industries in the Mt Maunganui area have existing use rights for their activities, Tauranga City Council says.

Ngātuere said because of the air pollution people suffer from asthma, migraines, nausea and it impacts their mental health.

“When you are watching your grandparents, your parents, your children and mokopuna/grandchildren be poisoned, there's definite mental health impacts that that has on people.”

The marae has elder housing and a kōhanga reo (Māori language preschool) and between 100-120 people are on-site daily.

“The two most at-risk demographics for air pollution are children and elderly and that makes up 79-80% of our community,” said Ngātuere.

“We are directly impacted because they're [heavy industry] right on our doorstep. But we're not the only ones in the Mount to raise concerns around our respiratory issues.

“This is a well-known issue that's affecting a large portion of people that live within Mount Maunganui.”

The air above the industrial zone and marae was designated a polluted airshed in 2019 and in March 2020 public health authorities called for immediate action on Mount Maunganui's air pollution problem, presenting evidence it was harming people's health.

Ngātuere said the large residential area of Mount Maunganui and the industrial area can’t coexist.

“It’s not just the air pollution, it's the congestion and all of that that all of these industries have on our community.

“The infrastructure is not sustainable for a large residential beach community as well as a large heavy industrial area.”

ALISHA EVANS/SUN MEDIA/LDR Businesses play an important role but need to mitigate pollution and effects on local people, Clear the Air Mount Maunganui spokesperson Emma Jones said.

Environmental charitable trust Clear the Air Mount Maunganui backs the marae’s stance and advocates for the wider community as well.

Clear the Air spokesperson Emma Jones said there is “unchecked pollution” because of historic granting of existing user rights, but this doesn't make it right that it continues.

“Despite the fact that they have these existing use rights, we as a community feel it's important to look at the bigger picture and the wider impacts on the residents, the communities and the schools.”

Jones said the trust wasn’t against the businesses being there.

“We understand that the port plays an important role in the region.

“But the businesses, the heavy industries that are located there need to be operating with the best practice to mitigate their pollution to the environment and harm on the local people and visitors to the community in order to stay.”

In terms of next steps for the marae, Ngātuere said: “We're going to continue to press the council and the government.”

He said he was hopeful there would be mechanisms put in place for when existing industries apply for new resource consents to discharge into the air, land or water that would review whether they were best located there.

Christine Jones said: “Rezoning under the city plan could potentially constrain future activities, but not those protected by existing use rights, and no feasible mechanism has been identified for Tauranga City Council to compel existing industry to relocate away from Whareroa Marae.”

Commission chair Anne Tolley said in a statement while the report on existing use rights does not identify a feasible way for the council to advance industry relocation, it is an important step in the work being undertaken with Whareroa Marae and the regional council on future options.

“Mount Maunganui was declared a polluted airshed in late 2019.

“BOPRC has been working with industry and the measures that have been implemented by businesses have resulted in improvements.

“The intent of this ongoing work is to achieve air quality standards which would allow the airshed to be classified as non-polluted over the next decade,” Tolley said.

“BOPRC will report back on this legal opinion to the next Tauranga Moana Advisory Group meeting and set out a path forward.”

“The commission is keen to ensure that the current Mount Spatial Plan and Mount Industrial Planning projects explore mechanisms that will better manage future industrial land use.

“That work will focus on what can be done to achieve the aspirations of Whareroa Marae hau kainga, mana whenua and the wider community, and whether a move away from emitting industries in this area can be achieved over time.”