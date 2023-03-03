Vanuatu declares state of emergency as Pacific reels from impacts of multiple storms and quake hits island nation

Tropical Cyclone Kevin is expected to strengthen to a category 3 storm over the weekend.

A state of emergency has been declared in Vanuatu as the devastating impact of Tropical Cyclone Judy is assessed, the government says, while the Pacific nation hunkers down again with a second tropical cyclone, Kevin, incoming.

Category 4 Cyclone Judy barrelled through Vanuatu on Wednesday causing floods, damaging homes and buildings, and leaving thousands of residents without electricity and running water.

And on top of the wild weather, a magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck northern Vanuatu, just off the Island of Espiritu Santo on Friday.

The quake hit 81km west-southwest of Port-Olry and occurred 10km below the Earth's surface, according to the US Geological Survey.

Vanuatu is not the only Pacific island nation feeling the wrath of tropical cyclones Judy and Kevin.

A gale alert is being issued for parts of New Caledonia, Fiji, and the Solomon Islands while Tonga – whose southern islands expect to feel the impact of Kevin on Sunday – keeps a close watch.

Fiji Meteorological Service said Cyclone Kevin is moving east-southeast at 13 knots and is expected to have average winds up to 95kph with gusts of up to 130kph.

The category 2 storm was located 410km off Santo in Vanuatu early Friday and is expected to move away from the country by midday.

New Zealand MetService said both cyclones would pass by Aotearoa, tracking “well to the north” of the country.

Video: Supplied/Laura Thulesen.

Vanuatu MetService said Judy’s winds, as strong as 200kph, had torn a path across several islands, creating a belt of destruction across the country's north.

As the winds finally died down late Thursday, the people of northern Vanuatu emerged to scenes of devastation.

What remained was a landscape sapped of colour – trees stripped of foliage, once green fields now brown and sodden, and crystal blue sea now a churned grey.

There were no immediate reports of injuries but across the day there were images of flooding, of debris flying, of roofs ripped off houses.

The Vanuatu government said power and communications had been restored to some parts of the capital, Port Vila.

But the fate of several islands, including Erramango and Tanna and others, remained unknown.

Judy has weakened into a cat 3 system and continues to move away from Vanuatu, but residents are hunkering down again as Cyclone Kevin hits.

Schools remain closed, with businesses shut and people evacuated from Vila.

“The worst is yet to come,” a Vanuatu government spokesperson told Stuff.

“The islands of Pentecost, Santo and Malekula have been put on high alert because they are in the direct path of Kevin.

“The cyclone has hampered the government’s assessment of the damage from Judy.”

Emergency services in Vanuatu have been kept busy following Cyclone Judy.

The storm is forecast to intensify, bringing damaging gale force winds that will be felt from Friday.

Kevin is expected to track southeastward away from Vanuatu and New Caledonia through to Monday.

Meteo New Caledonia issued a cyclone pre-alert warning throughout the French territory on Thursday.

It said wild weather conditions over the Loyalty Islands were likely to ease from late Friday.

In the Solomons, heavy rain and destructive winds continue.

Wild weather associated with both cyclones have forced the closure of schools and businesses in the capital of Honiara.

Kevin was located near Rennell Bellona Province, and just outside the Coral Sea on Thursday.

Emergency services said the Honiara waterfront was pounded by massive waves, forcing vessels ashore.

“The captain and crew abandoned the vessel after they had engine problems,” one official said.

Local media reported a search was under way for passengers, including children, who were travelling on a boat from Honiara to Central Province.

While Fiji is not in the direct path of Cyclone Kevin, a heavy rain warning has been issued for Ba, Kadavu, Lau, Lomaiviti, Nadroga-Navosa and Ra provinces.

Kevin is expected to be 1000km west off Nadi late Friday.

A state of emergency has been declared in Vanuatu as the government tries to assess the damage left in Cyclone Judy's wake.

"Expect damaging gale-force winds, very rough seas to high seas and moderate to heavy northerly swells," Fiji MetService said.

"There will be poor visibility in areas of heavy showers and thunderstorms including high risk of sea travel for all types of vessels.

"Expect damaging coastal flooding of debris along coastal areas especially during high tides."

As Cyclone Kevin moves south to the far southwest of Fiji, parts of the group are expected to experience strong winds with speeds of 45kph and gusts up to 80kph.

Fiji MetService said winds of this strength can break tree branches, damage crops and weak, unshielded structures such as temporary sheds and tents in exposed communities.

Heavy rain is expected and flash flooding over the weekend and into early next week.

From Saturday, damaging heavy swells with wave heights of between 4m and 5m are also expected over Fiji waters.

"There's existing risk of coastal inundation, hazardous breaking waves, strong currents are risky for swimming, fishing and other recreational sea activities," the Fiji MetService said.

Tonga MetService said on Thursday Cyclone Kevin will move to the south of the country on Sunday, “if it stays on its current track.

“While the system is not likely to affect Tonga in the next 24 to 48 hours, there is the potential for a tropical cyclone to affect Tonga on Sunday. But this is moderate.”

The unsettled weather is expected to continue into early next week.