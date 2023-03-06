'Appalled': Kāinga Ora achieves only 10% of target for accessible new homes

Allyson Hamblett is “appalled” the Government agency is not meeting its target to ensure 15% of its new build state homes meet full universal design standards.

A Kāinga Ora tenant is “appalled” the Government agency is not meeting its target to ensure 15% of its new-build state homes meet full universal design standards.

Information provided under the Official Information Act (OIA) reveal that since implementing its Accessibility Policy in 2020, the Government agency has recorded delivering only 70 new homes that meet full universal design standards between July 2020 and December 2022.

The total number of Kāinga Ora state homes built in the same time frame is 4775, which means only 1.5% of new homes meet the required standards.

In its Accessibility Policy launched in 2020, Kāinga Ora committed to ensuring at least 15% of new build public housing met full universal design standards. Universal design is the design of a space that can be accessed and used by the greatest number of people.

When the policy was approved in September 2019, a two-year lead-in time was agreed to allow for the development of full universal design standards, from instruction through to delivery of homes.

The agency expected to achieve that 15% target by July 2022, the policy states.

An additional 646 of the completed 4775 homes would have had to meet universal design standards by December 2022 for this goal to have been achieved.

Feedback included in Kāinga Ora’s own policy said 15% was too low, and the target for full universally designed homes should be 100%.

Kāinga Ora’s response was that 15% was the minimum, starting goal, and it was committed to increasing it over time.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Allyson Hamblett has cerebral palsy and may soon have to move out of her modified unit in Ponsonby after it was announced that the land may be redeveloped.

Kāinga Ora tenant Allyson Hamblett said she was “appalled” Kāinga Ora was not meeting its accessibility target.

“When you consider disabled people make up 24% of the New Zealand population, 15% just doesn’t make sense,” said Hamblett, who has cerebral palsy and uses a walking frame.

“Kāinga Ora needs to think about disabled people, ageing population, and young families who use pushchairs and prams for their children,” she said.

In it’s OIA response, Kāinga Ora’s general manager national services Nick Maling said the agency had “not been immune to the external challenges facing the construction sector” and blamed interruptions on the flow-on effects of Covid lockdowns.

Maling also said site typology didn’t always allow for property designs to meet full universal design.

In the 2021/22 period, Kāinga Ora delivered 134 homes that reached 80% or more of the full universal design standard.

And as of December 31, 2022, Kāinga Ora had more than 450 homes “in our pipeline actively targeting this standard”.

Maling said Kāinga Ora carries out modifications to its existing properties with more than 5600 homes throughout the country having undergone such work.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Allyson Hamblett’s home has been modified with a wet-area bathroom and handrails, but it still “isn’t completely accessible”.

Despite Kāinga Ora modifying Hamblett’s home with a wet-area bathroom and adding handrails, it still “isn’t completely accessible”, she said, because of the steps at the back and front of the home.

In November, Minister of Housing Megan Woods was asked if she had presented any Cabinet papers to the Government or had any agendas, minutes or reports on the development and implementation of Kāinga Ora’s Accessibility Policy.

She responded: “There have been no Cabinet papers specifically or substantially relating to the development and implementation of Kāinga Ora’s Accessibility Policy.”

Hamblett said she read this response as “the Government can’t be bothered with accessibility”.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Minister of Housing Megan Woods has not presented any Cabinet papers to the Government regarding the development and implementation of Kāinga Ora’s Accessibility Policy.

“We need accessibility as part of legislation. [Disabled people] can advocate more and more, but inaccessible complexes will keep getting built, and effectively push disabled people out of certain parts of the city.”

Hamblett said Kāinga Ora needs to prioritise more accessible housing.

“Every human being could live well in accessible housing,” she said.