Black Fern Krystal Murray honoured at Te Tai Tokerau Māori sports awards

Krystal Murray took home the supreme award at the Tai Tokerau Māori sports awards on Saturday.

A world champion Black Fern has been crowned supreme winner at the Census 2023 Ngā Tohu Tākaro Māori o Te Tai Tokerau (Tai Tokerau Māori sports awards).

Krystal Murray made her Black Ferns playing debut in 2021 and later scored a try in the thrilling World Cup final at Eden Park.

“Krystal is a home-grown Te Rarawa rugby player, to see her excel on the world stage and win the Women’s Rugby World Cup is outstanding,” said Te Poari o Ngātiwai chairman Aperahama Kerepeti-Edwards.

Hosted by Te Iwi o Ngātiwai at the Waitangi National Trust on Saturday night, more than 50 nominations were received across 16 award categories, making it the largest number of entrants in the history of the Māori sports awards.

Another key winner was Yvette McCausland-Durie, who took home Te Tohu Tākaro Kaiwhakangungu (Coaches Award).

McCausland-Durie is the head coach of the Central Pulse Netball team who claimed the 2022 ANZ Premiership, in a shock win against the Northern Stars.

All Black great Sid Going was also acknowledged, becoming the inaugural winner of Te Tangi a Tūkaiāia – Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Our ability to recognise his contribution to rugby as a game but his enduring legacy for our people of the North is an honour,” said Kerepeti-Edwards.