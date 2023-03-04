Rongoā Māori expert worried over proposed therapeutics bill

With only a few days left until submissions close, a rongoā Māori practitioner and member of Wai 262 is speaking out against the proposed Therapeutic Products Bill.

Tohe Ashby (Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Te Tarawa, Ngāpuhi-nui-tonu) is concerned about the impact the legislation will have on rongoā Māori, likening it to the Tohunga Supression Act.

The Government says the bill, which aims to replace the Medicines Act and Dietary Supplements Regulations, will provide risk-proportionate regulation of products.

But some have raised concerns the bill will overreach into rongoā Māori, making it difficult to both practise and access if passed.

Ashby was part of a hui at Waitangi earlier this year on the topic of rongoā, and said the consensus was that people did not want it to be covered by the proposed legislation.

Alongside his work as a rongoā Maori practitioner, Ashby was also a tohunga of Te Aho Matua – the rōpū within Wai 262 informing tikanga and helping to protect different aspects of te ao Māori.

Ashby believed the bill was reminiscent of historic legislation which tried to replace traditional Māori medicine with Western remedies.

“For us, it’s like having another Tohunga Suppression Act placed on our people. A lot of our people suffered through that legislation.”

Ashby said he wanted any regulatory framework covering rongoā Māori to stand alone and be governed by Māori.

In the past few years, Ashby had worked with Te Kāhui Rongoā Trust, which he said was a national body protecting rongoā Māori, those who practise it and those who use it.

Eda Tang/Stuff Peter Kitchen brings his rongoā to the Waitangi festival market.

The trust had a set of standards which were kept in Māori hands and had not been transferred to any government ministry due to concerns Pākehā wouldn’t understand them.

“They wouldn’t understand it unless it's turned into English, because for Pākehā to understand what is wairua… what is takutaku in regard to the work that we do, these are things they don’t understand,” he said.

On a practical level, Ashby said the proposed bill would have a huge impact on rongoā Māori practitioners and those who make and distribute it.

“I’ve actually just put my submission in, in regards to Ngāpuhi-nui-tonu,” he said.

The submission also focused on what was said in the hui at Waitangi, He Whakaputanga, Te Tiriti o Waitangi and the Wai 262 claim.

“For me, it’s having [rongoā Māori] taken out of it. They can continue to do what they want in regard to Pākehā medicine but for rongoā Māori, it needs to be taken out of there.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Manatū Hauora (Ministry of Health) said the ministry recognised the importance of rongoā Māori.

“In November 2022, then Minister for Health, the Hon Andrew Little, and Associate Minister for Health, the Hon Peeni Henare, announced a new workstream on rongoā Māori.

“As part of this workstream, Manatū Hauora is leading work on considering any gaps and opportunities to protect rongoā Māori, assure patient safety, and ensure access to the export market for rongoā practitioners.”

The spokesperson said Manatū Hauora hoped the bill would protect, promote and improve health in Aotearoa, enabling the delivery of high-quality services that met the needs of all New Zealanders.