Cyclone relief: NZ sends $150,000 and humanitarian supplies to Vanuatu

Port Vila resident Jonathan Blake captured some of the damage caused by Tropical Cyclone Kevin.

New Zealand’s initial package of assistance to cyclone-ravaged Vanuatu includes a financial contribution of $150,000 and humanitarian supplies, the Government says.

Vanuatu is reeling from the impacts of two tropical cyclones, Kevin and Judy, that damaged homes, buildings, infrastructure, power and telecommunication networks.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said the funding would allow the New Zealand High Commission in Port Vila to respond “rapidly” to requests from the Vanuatu government.

Mahuta said the Vanuatu relief effort would not affect Aotearoa's own Cyclone Gabrielle response and recovery, which “remains our top priority”.

Located to the north of New Zealand, Vanuatu is made up of some 83 islands and is home to about 330,000 people.

There have been no reports of casualties, but the capital, Port Vila, felt the full brunt of Cyclone Kevin which hit Vanuatu on Friday and Saturday.

Red Cross Vanuatu The capital Port Vila bore the full brunt of Cyclone Kevin.

The scale of destruction across Vanuatu is slowly becoming apparent as Kevin moves southeast away from the country.

Both Judy and Kevin – category 4 storms – and an earthquake (magnitude 6.5) hit within a couple of days.

Judy lashed the Pacific nation on Wednesday, followed by the quake early Friday and Kevin soon after.

Fiji Meteorological Office said Vila experienced the full force of Kevin's winds –165kph, gusting up to 230kph – with evacuations taking place across the capital.

Domestic and international flights remain grounded, and Air Vanuatu is advising travellers to follow the airline’s Facebook page and website for updates.

“Those who booked through a travel agent should also contact their travel agent,” the airline said in a statement.

Tafea Province, the southernmost part of Vanuatu, is still under red alert, the Fiji weather forecaster said.

The Vanuatu government has declared a six-month-long state of emergency, with 80% of the population impacted.

“Our whānau in Vanuatu are very much in our thoughts,” Mahuta said.

“Cyclones Judy and Kevin damaged homes, livelihoods, infrastructure and caused the loss of communications in some areas. The full extent of the impact of the cyclones is still to be assessed," she said.

A Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 Hercules from Whenuapai arrived in Vila on Sunday afternoon, carrying water containers, temporary shelter kits and family hygiene packages.

NZ High Commission, Vanuatu New Zealand is sending cyclone relief to Vanuatu.

A seven-member team of disaster management experts have also been deployed to assist with the response on the ground in Vanuatu.

The team includes members from Fire and Emergency New Zealand's Urban Search and Rescue team, the New Zealand Defence Force and MFAT.

Mahuta said the Government was working closely with Vanuatu, as well as France and Australia, in its recovery response.

“We have first-hand experience of the challenges that Vanuatu will face in the coming days and weeks, and are watching the situation closely.

"We will continue to work closely with our partners and respond to government of Vanuatu's requests for assistance where we can," Mahuta said.

New Zealand is the second-largest contributor of Official Development Assistance (ODA) to Vanuatu, after Australia.

Total New Zealand development assistance to Vanuatu for the last triennium (2015–2018) was $95.5 million, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Trade said.

Australia has deployed a rapid assessment team to survey cyclone damage at the request of the Vanuatu government, the Australian High Commission in Vila said.

The team of 12 personnel and an initial assistance package arrived in Vila on Sunday on a Royal Australian Air Force aircraft.

“The RAAF aircraft will also assist the government of Vanuatu with aerial damage assessments of Shefa, Penama and Sanma provinces,” a spokesperson at the High Commission said.

“The aircraft also transported shelters, water purification supplies and other essential items for impacted communities.

Red Cross Vanuatu The scale of destruction across Vanuatu is slowly becoming apparent as Tropical Cyclone Kevin moves away from the country.

“The crisis response team includes officers with a range of disaster, health, infrastructure, power and humanitarian assessment capabilities.”

Unicef Vanuatu reported there has been damage to schools and to Central Hospital in Vila.

“The government has reported more than half the population has been affected, and the damage will have a medium- to long-term impact on the country,” a Unicef statement read.

“Children may not be able to go to school, and it could be challenging for women giving birth.”

Vanuatu Red Cross said Tanna Island in Tafea is one of the worst affected, and the Red Cross hasn’t been able to contact its Tanna branch since last Wednesday.

“The impact of both these cyclones will be felt for a long time as people slowly start to pick up the pieces and rebuild their lives,” a spokesperson said. “The response and recovery efforts will be huge.”

Cyclone Kevin, which had strengthened to category 5 over open waters to the southeast of Vanuatu on Sunday, has now weakened to category 4 south of Fiji.

Heavy rain and flood warnings have been issued in Fiji and schools were shut on Monday.

“Due to the ongoing adverse weather condition, and upon consultation with the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO), the minister wishes to announce the closure of all schools in Fiji until further notice,” the Education Ministry said in a statement.

In March 2015, Vanuatu suffered one of its worst climate disasters when the category 5 cyclone Pam hit the country, leaving more than 20 people dead, thousands homeless and damage costs in excess of NZ$1 billion.​