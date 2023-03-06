Vanuatu cyclones: No word yet from Kiwis on cut-off Tanna Island

Port Vila resident Jonathan Blake captured some of the damage caused by Tropical Cyclone Kevin.

New Zealanders in Vanuatu’s capital Port Vila say they have still not heard from family and friends on Tanna Island in the south of the country.

Tanna in Efate Province is one of the areas that was hit hardest by tropical cyclones Judy and Kevin.

The Vanuatu government said both category 4 storms wreaked havoc across the country, causing damage to homes, buildings, infrastructure, power and telecommunication networks.

Kiwi Glen Craig and his family hunkered down in their Vila home on Friday and Saturday, but he said their thoughts were with loved ones on Tanna who they have not heard from since Cyclone Judy struck last Wednesday.

There are 67 New Zealanders registered on Safe Travel as being in Vanuatu, The Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Trade said.

“Efforts are being made to ensure their safety,” a spokesperson said.

Valorie Patrick/Supplied Valerie Patrick’s family home in Port Vila lost its roof and sustained other damage during Tropical Cyclone Kevin.

The Fiji Meteorological Service said the capital bore the brunt of Cyclone Kevin, which barrelled across Vanuatu from Friday.

Kevin had intensified to a category 5 storm over open waters to the southeast of Vanuatu on Sunday, but is weakening and was located south of Fiji – posing no threat – on Monday.

The scale of destruction is being assessed as New Zealand, Australia and France join forces to assist the Vanuatu government.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced an initial relief package of $150,000 and humanitarian supplies including water containers, kits for temporary shelters and family hygiene kits.

A Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 Hercules also arrived on Sunday with a team of disaster management experts to assist with the response.

As chair of FRANZ in Vanuatu, the New Zealand High Commission is co-ordinating the joint response effort from France, Australia and Aotearoa, NZHC said.

Unicef and Red Cross have also deployed teams to affected areas.

Digicel announced on Sunday that all calls to Vanuatu from Fiji, Samoa, Tonga and Nauru would be free from Monday, March 6 to Sunday, March 19.

“Our hearts go out to all those affected by Cyclone Judy and Cyclone Kevin. We want to help by making it a bit easier to keep in touch because at a time like this, you don’t want to have to worry about the cost of a call to families, friends, colleagues, and loved ones,” the company said in a statement.

Glen Craig, who is chairperson of the Vanuatu Business Resilience Council, told Stuff the southern islands, including Tanna, remained cut off because communication lines were still down.

He said there was a big New Zealand community on Tanna, and for those in the capital Port Vila – “We are still trying to contact as many Kiwis as we can.

Dan McGarry/Supplied It’s damage assessment time on Vanuatu after two category 4 tropical cyclones within days of each other.

”Many Kiwis in Vila are concerned about our friends and family on Tanna,” Craig said. “In Vila, many families have lost their homes and are living in evacuation centres, churches and schools.

“For my family, we only got minor damage to our roofs and windows but there is so much cleaning up to be done in the community.

“It’s going to be a tough year for Vanuatu,” Craig said.

Teacher Sandie Hewson moved to Vila from Tauranga in 2019 with her husband and two children.

She said while her family is safe and their home suffered some damage, the past week has been a “horrifying experience” for everyone in Vanuatu.

“The church near our home needs a new kitchen, back door and side door. The youth pastor’s house was also damaged.

“We have family on Tanna we haven’t heard from since last Wednesday. It’s becoming very stressful.”

MFAT said there have been “no requests for consular assistance at this stage.

“We have reached out to those registered on Safe Travel as being in Vanuatu, however, as communications infrastructure has been affected, this has been challenging,” the spokesperson said.

“New Zealanders requiring consular assistance can call the emergency after-hours line on +64 99 20 20 20.

“All New Zealanders in Vanuatu are advised to follow the advice of local authorities, and register their details on www.safetravel.govt.nz.”

In March 2015, Vanuatu suffered one of its worst climate disasters when the category 5 cyclone Pam hit the country, leaving more than 20 people dead, thousands homeless and damage costs in excess of NZ$1 billion.​