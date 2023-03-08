Polyfest: Diversity shines on day one of hotly anticipated competition

Day one of Auckland Polyfest saw the Diversity Stage come alive with performances by high school students from across the city.

ASB Polyfest has officially opened for 2023, with a full day dedicated to the Diversity Stage – the special competition for school dance groups representing their cultures from all over the world.

While Polyfest began in 1976 for Polynesian students, it’s since expanded into an opportunity for everyone.

Indian, Punjabi, Chinese, Karen, and Vietnamese students performed in the first part of the day of Wednesday.

They were followed by performances from Fijian, Tahitian, i-Kiribati, Tuvaluan, Hawaiian and Filipino groups, plus an African Fusion group.

Students and families didn’t hold back cheering on their friends as they performed, with no holds barred from the performers either – stamping, yelling and gliding across the stage.

Botany Downs Secondary College entered several groups this year from various cultures. Their Punjabi group stood out for their vibrant costumes, each piece a different colour.

Student leader and year 12 student Simran Kaur said many New Zealanders associated Indian dance with Bollywood, but Punjabi dances – gihda and bhangra – were a little different.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Simran Kaur, leader of the Punjabi group from Botany Downs Secondary College at Polyfest 2023 in Auckland

Their group had some five weeks to prepare their piece.

Having space on the Diversity stage felt amazing, Kaur said, with very few opportunities to perform outside the Punjabi community.

“I don’t think people would expect this kind of dancing coming from India ... We get to showcase our culture.

“It’s an amazing opportunity,” she said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Mangere College’s Karen group at Polyfest in Auckland.

Kaur has been dancing since before she could walk. She’s in other dancing groups too, and they compete during the year internationally.

Māngere College’s Karen group performed traditional dances from Myanmar. Many students in the group come from countries affected by war, including several new refugees from Afghanistan, the school refugee coordinator Rosalie Kwan said.

As a performance group they thrived and went on to excel academically, she said.

Group leader Et Htaw Kue said the group had been together since 2019.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Kelston Girls’ College’s Fijian group in hand printed costumes.

“This gives Asian culture, us, a sense of pride to dance. It’s Polyfest, you expect it to just be for islanders but this includes our culture,” she said.

“For most of us, we’ve been dancing since we were young. But for us to do this at Polyfest it’s a sense of pride and love for our culture – we’re just happy to showcase it.”

Karen people are an ethnic minority from Myanmar that faced persecution from the military.

Other groups on the Diversity stage represented the corners of the Pacific outside of Polynesia, including Fiji, Tahiti, Kiribati and more.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff James Cook High School’s Indian group at Polyfest in Auckland.

The Fijian group from Kelston Girls College shone in hand-printed creamy fabric, with bright green plants around their waists and red feathers standing tall out of their hair.

Group leader Lynette Vunisa said the group had just a little over two weeks to prepare as many girls were affected by the flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle.

Some girls couldn’t get to rehearsals due to closed roads or other issues.

“Lucky we’ve got such good teamwork,” she said.

The group was a mix of all kinds of backgrounds, who were all excited about Fijian culture, Vunisa said.

“There is no limit, they love our culture and wanted to join. We’re thankful for them.”

Being able to express her culture with people outside the Fijian community was important, she said.

The Diversity Stage competition continues all week, with some two dozen more schools still to perform. The prizegiving will begin after 2pm on Saturday, March 11.

