World-first digital platform for menstrual health education launched in Aotearoa

'What about me?' is a world-first digital platform for menstrual health education.

A unique digital eLearning platform, What About Me?, was launched on Wednesday to address a gap in adolescent and community knowledge, support and education about the menstrual cycle and common conditions like endometriosis.

The platform is the result of a 20-month collaboration between educators, clinicians, researchers, focus groups and community. It comes off the back of the menstrual health in-school programme, me®, introduced in 1998.

“Through digital eLearning, we have been able to maximise learning opportunities, eliminate barriers to access, address poor efficacy and research using an in-schools delivery mode, and prioritise the needs of our young people and communities,” director Deborah Bush said.

She said that the platform was designed with Māori, Pasifika, takatāpui, diverse and disabled world views in mind, with more use of student voice and experience.

Severe period pain results in 27% of young people missing school every or most months and 71% of under 24 year-olds have “bad periods”, data revealed.

Professor Neil Johnson, a gynaecologist and clinical adviser for the resources, said that “clinical guidelines all indicate a need to recognise the symptoms early and intervene in a timely manner.

“This can be achieved with positive early learning experiences especially given there are no accurate non-invasive diagnostic tests for endometriosis.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Deborah Bush is the founder of Endometriosis New Zealand and a pelvic pain and well-health coach. (Image description: Bush, has shoulder-length red hair and is wearing a patterned blouse, sitting on a couch, smiling at the camera.)

Bush, who was the former chief executive of Endometriosis New Zealand, said that “endometriosis is a major public health issue in New Zealand affecting about 1 in 10 women and girls and an unknown number of transgender and non-binary [people, and] males”.

She said there was little or no priority or enthusiasm in the public health system to address the diagnostic delay of 8.7 years from onset of first symptoms.

“The often incapacitating symptoms that usually start from an early age... can have a catastrophic impact on quality of life, physical and mental health, and fertility down the track,” she said.

“This resource provides the opportunity to celebrate periods positively and respectfully, as Māori traditionally welcomed the arrival of waiwhero [menstruation].

She said the platform provided the latest medical knowledge, including an introduction to the “neuroscience of pain and introduces the concept of recognising menstrual symptoms that impact negatively on life, simple ways to improve them, the courage to talk openly and the tools to seek help if necessary.

Screenshot/Stuff The platform provides education on the reproductive system and periods, support strategies and information for living well with periods. (Image description: Platform interface showing a diagram of the internal reproductive system with names in English and te reo Māori.)

“The resource is unique, engaging, fun, and interactive and demystifies periods, menstrual health, and commonly associated social stigmas,” said Bush.

“We need to end the shame often associated with periods, and appreciate menstruation as an essential part of the cycle of life.”