Disabled were 13 times as likely to die from Covid-19 - report

Priyanca Radhakrishnan says work is needed to change systems to benefit disabled people. (Video published March 2023).

People who received disability support services in 2022 were 13 times as likely to die from Covid-19 than the general population, new data shows.

Manatū Ora – Ministry of Health has released a report about the burden of Covid-19 in the disabled population who receive Disability Support Services (DSS).

It analysed data from 43,000 people who received DSS between January 1 to November 16, 2022.

The data showed that while those on disability support were around 9% less likely to contract Covid-19, they were 4.2 times more likely to be hospitalised because of Covid and 13 times as likely to die from the virus, compared to the general population.

READ MORE:

* Call for urgency as inquiry into support of disabled people during Omicron launched

* 'Oh well, we'll all get it' attitude to Omicron ignores increased risk to people with disabilities

* Covid-19: Mandatory vaccination for health staff 'will save lives', health body says



New Zealand Disability Support Network chief executive officer Peter Reynolds said the report highlighted disabled people’s heightened vulnerability to Covid-19, and the need for better data on their health.

“While the data is limited to only a subsection of disabled people, it shows the importance of the steps taken by disability providers, in conjunction with government agencies, to protect disabled people from exposure to Covid-19,” he said.

"Disabled people frequently have medical conditions that make them more at risk from Covid-19, but this can be mitigated against by vaccinations, PPE, and other protective measures."

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Minister for Disability Issues Priyanca Radhakrishnan says the government’s strong health response helped save the lives of at-risk groups like disabled people.

Reynolds said the Government needed to continue to support the efforts of disability providers to reduce the chances of disabled people catching Covid-19.

But he said the analysis had serious limitations and the true impact of Covid-19 on the disability community was still not known.

"The fact that disability status is not linked to people’s National Health Index number meant that data for 97% of disabled people could not be analysed,” he said.

"Only Covid data for the relatively small proportion of people who receive Disability Support Services was available. This shows the need for better joined up data collection."

Reynolds said a thorough understanding of the impact would be critical to developing emergency preparation and plans for future pandemics and humanitarian crises.

Minister for Disability Issues Priyanca Radhakrishnan said the Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated inequities felt by disabled people.

"From the outset we knew a strong health response to Covid-19 would help to protect our most at-risk. This response meant we have saved many lives,” she said.

Radhakrishnan said there were initiatives under way across government to strengthen the data on the disabled population.

"This year’s census asked new questions on disability and will shape the upcoming 2023 Disability Survey, both helping to paint a clearer picture of our disabled population in New Zealand,” she said.

"This work is important and valuable for government but also the disabled community."

Whaikaha Ministry of Disabled People spokesman Brian Coffey acknowledged the continued care and commitment of disability providers and family carers.

Stuff Whaikaha Ministry of Disabled People spokesman Brian Coffey says it is important to learn from the Covid-19 experience to better prepare for future challenges.

"Whaikaha continues to hold regular hui, bringing together members of the disability community, providers and other agencies to ensure disabled people are fully considered in ongoing and new prevention, response and recovery approaches and activities,” he said.

"We have emailed providers to ensure they are aware of these findings and remind them of the Covid-19 support and guidance available to help them keep people safe.”

He said it was important to learn from the Covid-19 experience, particularly from those who were most at risk, to better prepare for any future challenges.