Whakatōhea to sign Deed of Settlement after three decades of negotiation

After more than 30 years of negotiations, a date has been set for the signing of the Whakatōhea Deed of Settlement.

The event on May 27 will formally mark an end to the negotiations – a story that began in 1887 when Whakatōhea first petitioned the Crown seeking justice.

It will also be 183 years to the day that Whakatōhea rangatira signed Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Whakatōhea Pre-Settlement Claims Trust chairperson Graeme Riesterer said it would be a day for remembrance and celebration.

“It will be a time to acknowledge our tūpuna who signed the Treaty and those who were impacted directly by the raupatu, our whānau who are no longer with us to see this dream come true and to recognise the hard work of everyone who has worked tirelessly to make this settlement a reality.

“The signing ceremony is a chance for our Whakatōhea whānau from around the motu, to come to Ōpōtiki, connect, come together and hear the Crown apology and finally be able to settle our grievances with the Crown.”

Supplied Whakatōhea Pre-Settlement Claims Trust chairman Graeme Riesterer.

Riesterer said the settlement would be transformational for both Whakatōhea and Ōpōtiki, enabling financial investment which would increase employment opportunities and improve living conditions for everyone in the rohe.

He said it would also provide a platform to support whānau and protect the whenua and moana.

Planning for the ceremony was now well under way and, while the physical signing would be held in Ōpōtiki, organisers were working to ensure everyone, regardless of location, would be able to take part, Riesterer said.

The celebration would be driven by Whakatōhea manaakitanga, with the iwi excited to host the once-in-a-lifetime kaupapa, bringing people together to learn about their history and tūpuna.

“Especially our urban whānau, encourage them to come home, and be part of the fabric of our iwi once again.”