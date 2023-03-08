'Bioblitz' to count species in effort to improve quality of important mahinga kai lagoon

Species expected to be found at ECan "bioblitz" at Muriwai include crayfish - kōura.

Participants in a “bioblitz”​ ​ at Canterbury’s Muriwai o Whata​ (Coopers Lagoon)​ will count as many different invertebrates, fish, plants, birds, spiders and algae as possible next weekend.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

A bioblitz is a “snapshot in time of the environment of an area”, explained Steve Carrick,​ the Pou Mātai Kō (mahinga kai expert)​ for Environment Canterbury’s central zone, who “cultivates an understanding of mahinga kai (traditional food)”.​

Bioblitzes are “communal citizen-science efforts”, and on March 18 one will include walk-and-talk sessions and presentations by science and cultural experts, as well as the surveys of different species.

Muriwai​, just south of Te Waihora/Lake Ellesmere, was an important mahinga kai site before European arrival, renowned for its tuna​ (eels).

Ngāi Tahu lost ownership of the lagoon over time and it became degraded. Land Air Water Aotearoa​ (Lawa)​ classified the water quality as low.

By comparison, Te Waihora​ was classified as very poor, the lowest rank, and Lake Ōhau near Twizel as very good, the highest.

Work is under way to assess the area for native planting and to look at potential fish passage barriers.

ECan Environment Canterbury’s Steve Carrick cultivates an understanding of mahinga kai.

The event is being supported by Ngāi Tahu,​ and in particular by Ngāi Te Ruahikihiki ki Taumutu.​ Ngāi Tahu regained ownership of the lagoon bed as part of its treaty settlement.

More than 75 bird species use the lagoon, including a wild-breeding population of mute swan,​ an exotic species. Common native fish species also use the lagoon, including inanga (whitebait) species, eel and a rare lamprey.

The presence of species will be recorded on the event’s page on iNaturalist, the online social network of people sharing biodiversity information.

ECan Muriwai o Whata (Coopers Lagoon) needs better water quality.

Muriwai is a two-hectare lagoon slightly inland from the sea, between Lake Ellesmere and the Rakaia River.​ It’s about a 60-minute drive from both central Christchurch and Ashburton.

The event runs from 10am to 5pm on March 18, and anyone who wants to go is asked to email events@ecan.govt.nz. There will be tea, coffee and a barbecue lunch.

Sturdy shoes are advised, along with drink bottles, clothing for all weather, sunscreen and binoculars or magnifiers, if possible.