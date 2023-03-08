Hub for hapū māmā opens in Porirua in effort to improve access to maternity care

A hub, named Te Puna Wairua, is officially opened in Porirua by Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro, right. Pictured with Kendall Housiaux and Rangitunoa Housiaux (10 months).

A iwi-led hub for pregnant māmā in Porirua intends to improve access to health and social services and give mums and bubs the best possible start in life.

The hub, named Te Puna Wairua, will operate out of the Mungavin Medical Centre, run and owned by Ngāti Toa, and is open to all hapū woman in Porirua.

Broadly, the hub aims to improve the significant inequities in access to maternity, antenatal and postnatal care, particularly for Māori and Pasifika women in Porirua.

“Providing these services all under one roof is integral to ensuring that hapū mama are able to access the support they need, when they need it,” Ngāti Toa’s pou rātonga (chief operating officer), Jennie​ Smeaton​ said.

The hub was an aspiration for Ngāti Toa and its health provider arm, Ora Toa, for several years and Smeaton said it was exciting to see it come to fruition.

The full spectrum of maternity care, including postnatal care, would be on offer, along with education on sudden infant death syndrome prevention and support for physical activity, dental care, smoking cessation and nutrition.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The hub offers everything from maternity care to social services.

Data supplied by the iwi showed 64% of Māori and 44% of Pacific women in Porirua were registered with a lead maternity carer in their first trimester.

By their second birthday, 75% of Māori and 72% Pacific children in Porirua were immunised and by the time they reached school age, more than 75% were accessing dental care.

The service was designed by Ngāti Toa, Te Whatu Ora and Te Tātai Hauora o Hine – the National Centre for Women’s Health Research Aotearoa, based at Wellington’s Victoria University.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The current health system is unsafe for Māori wāhine and their pēpi, research indicates.

Director of Te Tātai Hauora O Hine, Dr Bev Lawton said the hub built on knowledge gained from research on the experiences of young, pregnant Māori women in Ngāti Pahauwera in Hawke’s Bay.

Her research had indicated the current system was unsafe for Māori wāhine, pēpi and whānau, Lawton (Ngāti Porou) said. “We often hear wahine go into [the public hospital] service and don't feel comfortable."

It was also a long way for Porirua to Wellington Regional Hospital, so the hub offered a local space that would help to prevent wāhine going through their pregnancy without proper support.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The hub, named Te Puna Wairua, will operate out of the Mungavin Medical Centre, run and owned by Ngāti Toa.

“It makes a lot of sense to bring services to be owned by the community, for the community with those familiar faces.”

As well as registered specialists, the hub would offer rongoā, mental health services, dietary advice and “evidence-based timely care,” Lawton said. She expected the new service would be life-changing for anyone pregnant in Porirua.

Te Puna Wairua was made possible through a $1.4m research grant from the Health Research Council.

Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro opened the hub on Wednesday afternoon, following a pōwhiri at Takapūwāhia Marae.