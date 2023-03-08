New Zealand's voting system ‘one of the best’ - US academic

Mathematician Moon Duchin will be giving a lecture at University of Auckland on Thursday on how to make voting systems fairer.

New Zealand’s voting system is innovative and “one of the best”, a visiting American academic says.

Moon Duchin is a civil rights advocate and maths professor at Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts.

She is delivering a lecture at the University of Auckland on Thursday about how maths and computer science can be used to create fairer political systems.

“Elections can be thought of formally as systems or algorithms. You ask people for their preferences and then you have to figure out how to combine them into a group decision,” Duchin said.

READ MORE:

* Explainer: How voting in Nelson's council elections will work in 2022

* Anniversary of a landslide: What swung the 2020 ‘Covid election’

* Kiwi universities need their own academic 'youthquake'



"One of the ways that maths comes in is figuring out how to aggregate preferences, how to take everybody’s vote and decide who wins using all that information."

Duchin said the type of voting system a country uses in its elections has an impact on the outcome of the vote.

“Even the design of the ballot... the way you design the question has a lot of impact on what you can do with the information once it comes in,” she said.

“Whether you're asking people to rank, to have just a single choice or, as you do here in New Zealand, to have a choice for an individual and for a party."

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Just as social media was used to disrupt elections, we should expect the same and worse from AIs like ChatGPT, researcher says.

Duchin said New Zealand’s mixed member proportional representation (MMP) system, where each person gets two votes – one for the party and one for a candidate in their electorate – was very innovative from an American viewpoint.

“It’s actually not just one system but many because you've got the national legislature, but there's also local elections, many of which are done with ranked preferences,” she said.

“It gives us the opportunity to study many different kinds of electoral fairness axioms and outcomes."

She described the Māori electorates, the seven seats reserved for Māori in Parliament, as an interesting feature.

"Every election system has to think about how to reconcile majority rule with minority representation,” she said.

"As far as I know, the Māori electorate system is unique in the world in a very interesting way, to try to meet different kinds of fairness criteria all at the same time."

Duchin said MMP was one of the best voting systems she knew of, with single transferable vote (STV) another good system.

"The way that works is that instead of just ticking one representative electorate plus a party vote, you would encounter a list of local candidates, and you’d rank them,” she said.

"What STV does is then use the rankings to elect a group of people rather than just one."

She said in MMP, the public relied on political parties to reflect the issues that matter to voters, but this wasn’t the case in STV.

"If proportionality is the goal, you have to trust the parties to reflect public sentiment, and sometimes parties can be slow to realign as the issues that are important to voters change,” she said.

“By letting you directly rank candidates, it gives voters more expressiveness about how they want to be proportionally represented."

Duchin featured in the Netflix documentary A Trip to Infinity released in 2022.

"That was a fun experience for me and, of course, when something is on Netflix, it's going to be seen by a whole lot of people,” she said.

"I've gotten a barrage of interesting emails informing me about how infinity works ever since being in that movie."