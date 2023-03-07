Te Whānau-a-Apanui sets 90% census participation goal

Hiria gives a census pack to her koro, Huk Mato, as part of a Te Whānau-a-Apanui census push.

An Eastern Bay of Plenty iwi has set the ambitious goal of achieving a 90% census participation rate within its rohe as whānau battle misinformation.

Te Whānau-a-Apanui says its campaign to counter misinformation about the census is well under way through the use of hapū-based kōrero that is “grounded in fact and delivered with trust”.

While iwi spokesperson Willie Te Aho (Te Whānau-a-Maruhaeremuri) acknowledged the 90% target was big, he was confident they could get there.

"My people of Te Whānau-a-Apanui believe that it's important for us to control our own destiny. That's mana motuhake for us – and there's not much that's more important than that."

Collecting data was critical for Te Whānau-a-Apanui as it helped the iwi understand where support was needed, and inform how that support was delivered, he said.

"Right now, we don't have a lot of good information about our people. This makes it harder to access the resources we know our people need.”

In previous years, Te Aho said, people may have had reservations about the census, which was why Te Whānau-a-Apanui had changed its approach.

All 13 hapū within the rohe agreed that having strong census data was essential for their people. The iwi had then worked with Stats NZ to develop a new approach to Census 2023, aligned with tikanga and the Whānau-a-Apanui community.

The 2023 Census will for the first time include questions about sexual identity and orientation. (Video first published November 2022.)

Apanui Census project manager Rangikea Tracey O’Brien (Te Whānau-a-Rutaia) said iwi and hapū understood each other's concerns, challenges and way of life.

“That's why it is so much better for us to be able to go to each other's homes, sit and talk to the people we already know, tell them about the census, answer any pātai [questions] they might have, and help them through the process.”

And while work was happening inside the rohe, Te Aho had a message for uri [descendants] living elsewhere as well.

“We know some of our whānau outside our rohe are struggling... we want to make sure we can build the most accurate picture of who we are, where we are, and what we need.

“Census is one of the best ways of achieving that goal.”