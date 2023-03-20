New Zealand Dance Company's first Chinese choreographer excited to share his passion

Xin Ji’s first project on stage explores how society influences our ability to discover and express our authentic selves.

The New Zealand Dance Company will premiere Stage of Being, a celebration of Sāmoan and Chinese dance makers in Aotearoa.

The company, which celebrates its 10-year-anniversary, has welcomed its first Chinese choreographer Xin Ji 季鑫.

Ji’s first project is called ‘Made In Them’ which he is working on with his long time collaborator, Beijing-based Xiao Chao Wen, as part of Stage of Being.

“We’re exploring how society influences our abilities to discover and express our authentic selves,” Ji said.

Ji is “extremely proud” to be the first Chinese choreographer in the national contemporary dance company.

“I feel like that’s the celebratory vibe that we’re having now... we feel equally spectacular as Michelle Yeo,” he laughed.

John McDermott/Supplied Tupua Tigafua and Xin Ji feature in Stage of Being, the New Zealand Dance Company’s upcoming project.

Despite coming from a working class family, where the arts weren’t thought of as a career choice, Ji was trained at Beijing Dance Academy from 11 years old.

That experience ignited his passion for dance, a passion that has become his life.

“I just always wanted to be a dancer,” he said.

“When I was little, I remember quite distinctively watching this famous dancer on TV and I started copying her movements.

“That’s my goal... I will be dancing for the rest of my life.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Xin Ji is New Zealand Dance Company’s first Chinese choreographer.

Ji said his mother was floored after watching his first performance, she could see his eyes light up.

“My mum was always saying that I was really shy and... lacked confidence in front of people,” he said.

“I always kept my head down... but every time I got to dance, I was apparently quite aggressive and always wanted to stand in the front row, like boom! This is my space.”

For Ji, dance is how he communicates, how he expresses and releases his feelings and how he bonds with people.

“I always say it’s like breathing in air, and drinking and eating and sleeping.

“You don’t see it as an option. I just have to dance.”

Supplied Xin Ji was shy as a young person until he was able to stand on the studio floor.

“[My mum] said, ‘I think you’re really lucky because you’ve found your calling for life and I still don’t know what mine is.’”

He encourages budding artists and parents of young creatives not to overthink it.

“Take a step and see where that takes you. If I make a move, another idea could spark from that one move,” he said.

“Even though it’s extremely physical, tiring and painful as an art form, my whole body just feels the happiest when I come to dance.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff For Ji, dance is how he communicates, how he expresses and releases his feelings and how he bonds with people.

Ji says moving from a performer space to a creator space is a big change.

“It’s a huge deal for a dancer transitioning from being a performer to being a choreographer, to represent their ideas and shift position.”

Ji is excited for his next move and invites everyone to Stage of Being where he and Xiao Chao Wen will perform Made in Them, exploring the kaleidoscope of emotions and states of being that are hidden in our minds.

Stage of Being hits the stage on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22 at the ASB Waterfront Theatre.