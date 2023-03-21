'A big change': Why my child with Down syndrome needs speech and language therapy

Ruweyda Abdirahman has noticed a big difference in her daughter's communication since Donna Heather, a speech and language therapist, started working with her daughter Sahra.

Communication can look different for children with Down syndrome. Today is World Down Syndrome Day and Olivia Shivas caught up with 3-year-old Sahra and her family to observe the huge difference speech and language therapy is making to their lives.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

If Sahra wants to sing The Wheels on the Bus, she’ll roll her firsts in a circle. But if it’s Baby Shark, she’ll hold her hand above her head like a fin.

And once the song starts, the 3-year-old will groove along to all the moves.

Since she started speech and language therapy around a year ago, Sahra is now using signs and words to communicate what she wants.

But if it wasn’t for these sessions, the youngster with Down syndrome wouldn’t have made this progress.

READ MORE:

* New Year Honours: Son's inspiration fuels disability rights crusader

* 'How long must we wait?' Disabled people want stronger accessibility legislation



Sahra learnt new ways of communication “very quickly” since starting speech and language therapy, said her mum, Ruwayda Abdirahman.

“It was a big change,” she said.

Donna Heather has been a speech and language therapist for 20 years and has been working with Sahra for around a year.

Being able to communicate is an important part of everyone’s lives, she says, and children with Down syndrome often find it hard to express themselves.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Sahra Abdirahman signs a shark fin with her hand to communicate she wants to play Baby Shark.

“For kids with Down syndrome, they want that same social connection as everyone else but sometimes the language is a problem. It can be tricky for them to get their message across or for them to express themselves or to understand others..

“That’s where we come in to provide support so that those children can do everything else they want to do,” Heather said.

Abdirahman said her daughter has had a few visits from a Ministry of Health-funded speech and language therapist, but it was not consistent.

Regular private speech and language therapy sessions can add up, and while the family tried to pay for them themselves, they couldn’t afford it. Depending on the circumstances, a 45-minute session can cost between $90 to $270.'

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Speech and language therapist Donna Heather started working with 3-year-old Sahra a year ago.

Sahra is only able to have extra speech and language therapy to fill in the gaps because of the UpsideDowns Education Trust, which provide funding for children with Down syndrome to access such services until they are 21.

The organisation’s outgoing chief executive, Sarah Hamlin-Paterson, said there was a significant lack of government-funded services for speech and language therapy.

The Ministry of Health was responsible for it until around 2 years old, but that was to support feeding and swallowing for a child with Down syndrome.

Then an Education Ministry-funded service comes on board when school ORS funding is secured, but that was usually around 5 years old.

“As you can imagine, a fairly crucial time for speech is between the ages of 2 and 5, and that is exactly where the gap is,” Hamlin-Paterson said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Sahra knows all the moves to The Wheels on the Bus.

“Even once the Ministry of Education get involved, depending on where you live, there’s a wait list.

“Because it’s operated across two ministries at the moment, that's part of the problem,” she said.

Speech and language therapist Heather said, in a perfect world, everybody who needs speech and language therapy would have access to regular intervention.

“Whether it’s individualised and we could still provide that general systemic support, but then also for the families that need it, to be able to give them one-to-one intervention,” she said.

“But it’s not a perfect world and the resources need to be stretched around lots of different areas. Ideally I’d love it if we had what UpsideDowns is providing but on a larger scale and without having to fundraise.”

From what she’s heard from the families she works with, having one key person to help provide speech and language therapy would take the pressure off the people who are doing the most, such as the parents.

Heather said it was hard to say how much speech and language therapy a child should have because everyone is different, but “frequent is good”.

“The most important thing is that the people who are with the child all the time are feeling empowered and know what they need to do to support speech and language.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Ruweyda Abdirahman with her son, Said. Abdirahman has noticed a big difference in her daughter's communication since she started speech and language therapy.

UpsideDowns Education Trust incoming chief executive Victoria Smith said access needed to be simplified for young people needing speech and language therapy.

“I’d like any funding – no matter which ministry it came from – to still mention, or for it to be directly for, speech and language therapy,” Smith said.

She said there needs to be some acknowledgement or guidance on how impactful and important speech and language therapy is to a child with Down syndrome’s learning.

Hamlin-Paterson makes it clear she doesn’t like to see the young people they support as “lines on a balance sheet”, but she does point out that the cost of speech and language therapy “pales [against] what it prevents in the long run”.

Good communication means it’s much easier to be employed, there is less social isolation, a lesser likelihood of needing supported living and much better mental and physical health outcomes, she said.

“If you can’t communicate your feelings and your symptoms and what’s wrong, then it’s going to have massive impacts on your physical health, it really will shorten life expectancy,” Hamlin-Paterson said.

For Abdirahma, seeing her daughter Sahra develop her communication skills makes her happy.

Being able to communicate what she wants – whether it’s with words or her hands – will make all the difference to her life now and in the future.

March 21 marks World Down Syndrome Day. Go to upsidedowns.co.nz to find out more about the UpsideDowns Education Trust.