Passenger complains of racist narrative on Interislander information boards

The Aratere at the Interislander ferry wharf in Picton.

The Interislander is reviewing its information maps on board its ferries after a passenger called them out for being racist and a “yuck thing to put your name against”.

Laura Quin and her husband discovered what they felt was “pretty problematic” content on the maps showing the route between Te Waipounamu and Te-Ika-a-Māui – the South Island and North Island – during a recent crossing.

She is asking that the company, owned by KiwiRail, engage mana whenua and other iwi mentioned, and employ a cultural adviser to assess the maps’ content.

“Once we know better, we do better,” she said.

Interislander executive general manager Walter Rushbrook ignored specific questions put to him by Stuff, but said “thanks for bringing this to our attention”.

“We will review the content to ensure it’s appropriate.”

Quin said she alerted the ferry company to her concerns over social media, because she was worried it would pay no attention to an isolated email sent in private.

In a Tweet thread tagging the company Quin wrote: “Hey @interislander … we noticed some pretty problematic (ahem, racist) stuff on your map during our crossing tonight. Shall I share some of it?”

The information panel shows the ferries’ route across Te Moana-o-Raukawa Cook Strait between Te Whanganui a Tara (Wellington) and Waitohi (Picton), giving blurbs about significant locations along the way.

Laura Quin/Supplied The map displayed on one of the Interislander ferries has been described as “problematic”.

She told Stuff the map mentioned ”wholesale slaughter and cannibal feasting” and a confusion of cultures in a sentence about Europeans being “subsequently dispatched by tomahawk”.

One sentence says: “All 10 were ambushed, killed and eaten by local Maori [sic]”, with no mention of the impact Captain Cook, his men, and colonisation had on the nation.

Quin is Pākehā from Waikato, her whānau kōrero Māori, and her children attend kura kaupapa. She said she was using her white privilege to be an ally for Māori, and she believed phrasing mattered.

She decided to tag Interislander in a public Tweet instead of an email directly to the company, because she believed they were more likely to take it seriously when it was made public.

The company did not reply to her concerns, she said.

Laura Quin/Stuff Tomahawk is an indigenous North American tool.

“This is rife in Aotearoa, and we need to fix it.”

Some people might not read it, “but the tourists will”.

“When we’re showing this to other people, when we’re showing this to visitors, we’re displaying to manuhiri just how racist we are as a country.”

She posted the blurbs that “jumped up as being most ridiculous”. She felt the narrative was trying to make Māori sound like savages.

“We know about kaitangata, that there was eating of other people, but we don’t talk about cannibalism. It makes it really primitive and removed from context.

“Even the word tomahawk. We are not in America.”

There was no mention of the long-standing issues caused by colonisation, and there was very little about Māori stories and tūpuna, she said.

“There’s bound to be stories that are way cooler than that.”

CHLOE RANFORD/LDR Massey University Maori historian and senior lecturer Dr Peter Meihana says many historical narratives lack context or cultural understanding.

Massey University senior lecturer in Māori history Dr Peter Meihana said that kind of rhetoric persisted in historical narratives through a particular lens that was devoid of any context or cultural understanding.

The company “probably haven’t caught up yet”, which was unhelpful.

“It doesn’t do anyone any favours by describing things in terms like that. It just shows a lack of nuance and understanding about Māori history.”

Meihana, who also had whakapapa connections to the area (Rangitāne, Ngāti Kuia, Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō, Ngāi Tahu) said the mention of Europeans being killed lacked any context – for example, that Captain James Cook’s men had acted inappropriately.

Laura Quin/Supplied For context, Cook’s men also “acted inappropriately”, Meihana says.

Reo Māori Mai consultant Ariana Stevens said companies across different spaces were increasingly engaging with mana whenua, but she chose to only work with those who were willing.

Organisations often had a Māori name, and started hui with karakia, but the question was whether they were willing to do the right thing when there was a substantial opportunity to do the right thing even if it “might be a bit uncomfortable”.

“Just because that information has been up for decades, doesn’t mean it’s okay.”

She believed some kind of accreditation standard would be a good idea, to give consumers an idea whether an organisation had engaged “in constructive conversations with Māori”.

Iwi mentioned in the Interislander blurbs were approached for comment.