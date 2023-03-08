British pop star Harry Styles treated to kapa haka excellence

International superstar Harry Styles has been treated to a performance by Te Matatini finalists Angitū, with the interaction captured on TikTok.

The British superstar performed at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium on Tuesday night before a crowd of more than 40,000 fans.

In the TikTok, which has amassed more than 16,000 likes and climbing, Styles can be seen watching as Angitū perform, before he shares a hongi with some of the group.

The comments section on the video is flooded with messages of support for the star and Angitū.

“Brilliant performance….they are just so good …am pakeha [sic], but this is still the New-Zealand I treasure and relate to and feel a part of…,” said one commenter.

“Crying. My people, inviting people wholeheartedly onto their whenua - like they always have,” said another.

It’s not the only time Styles has embraced te ao Māori. At his show on Tuesday the star danced with a Tino Rangatiratanga flag and led the stadium in a rendition of Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi.

While Angitū did not take out the crown at Te Matatini, the rōpū had no shortage of fans putting on two strong performances at the festival.