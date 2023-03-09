New platform aims to improve Pacific academic leadership

Interim director Seuta’afili Dr Patrick Thomsen says Fofonga for Pacific Research Excellence will act as a landing place and home for all Pacific researchers at Waipapa Taumata Rau.

A new platform hopes to grow Pasifika leadership at one of Aotearoa’s leading universities.

Fofonga for Pacific Research Excellence is gearing up for its official launch in April at Waipapa Taumata Rau University of Auckland.

Interim director Seuta’afili Dr Patrick Thomsen said he was looking forward to bringing the platform to life.

“Fofonga’s goal is to build Pacific research leadership and excellence, while acting as a landing place and home for all Pacific researchers at Waipapa Taumata Rau,” he said.

READ MORE:

* New ‘groundbreaking’ dementia therapy for Māori kaumātua

* Pacific eye health research to combat blindness, vision impairment

* University of Auckland reviews letting student keep studying after rape allegation



“Where they can connect to our whanaunga across the whole university, to our communities, our government agencies, our whanaunga in the Pacific region and abroad."

Thomsen said the platform would build support networks to help Pacific researchers to take the lead on activities that can serve their communities.

”This will include services such as capacity-building workshops, facilitating collaborative Pacific-led research for Pacific communities and offering networking opportunities,” he said.

"It will also disseminate the wealth of excellent Pacific research our Pacific scholarly community is currently generating at Waipapa Taumata Rau."

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF More than 1500 people from Aotearoa and the broader Pacific region gathered for the opening of the first stage of K’aute Pasifika’s Village in Kirikiriroa - an iconic fale for community and cultural events. (First published January 17, 2023.)

University of Auckland vice-chancellor Pacific Dr Jemaima Tiatia said she was feeling positive about where Fofonga could take Pacific research.

“The university has shown a real commitment in its investment towards growing Pacific research capabilities and capacity, with Fofonga a living testimony to this,” she said.

“Although in its infancy, Fofonga is building real momentum."

The platform’s first project will involve developing the Pacific Early Career Academics Network (PECAN).

PECAN will provide research opportunities embedded in Pacific ethics and values and is the first of its kind at a New Zealand university.