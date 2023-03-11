You can't separate language from culture: behind the Polyfest speech competition

Day one of Auckland Polyfest saw the Diversity Stage come alive with performances by high school students from across the city.

Language and culture cannot be separated.

That’s why hundreds of students compete in their mother tongue’s speech competitions throughout the four-day Polyfest, held at the Manukau Sports Bowl.

While the cultural dance performances are an essential part of the longstanding Polyfest, now in its 48th year, the speech competitions are just as important, Samoan Stage coordinator Melegalenuu Ah Sam​said.

Over the 23 years she’s been involved, she heard the students’ skill and confidence grow.

“The thing that gives me satisfaction is seeing ex-students going back to their schools and other schools that need tutors. That’s really good for us, to see students are using their talents,” she said.

And while there are elements of public speaking in Samoan life that require certain protocols and oratory skills, including a more formal language, Polyfest is not about practising that, Ah Sam said.

“One of the things we stress when we do this, this is not oratory stuff. Yes, you can greet the audience, the judges, the church minister, but this is you speaking.

Sapeer Mayron/Stuff Eunice Taivai, Head Girl of Henderson High School competed in the Samoan speech competition.

“Mind you – oratory is not just about the speaking. It’s your stance, and how you deliver. It’s all part of it.”

For Ah Sam, the competition element is secondary – what’s more important is giving students a chance to speak from the heart. And without Polyfest, opportunities like these would be even fewer.

Samoan student Eunice Taivai​ is Head Girl at Henderson High School. She only wrote her speech the night before the competition and was one of just two Henderson High students represented at Polyfest in 2023, but was determined to take part.

Her speech on the impacts of climate change in the Pacific began with a traditional lauga folasaga, or as she puts it: “an introduction before an introduction.” She spoke loudly, confidently, projecting her voice across the stage to the judges.

She said when it comes to speeches, the most important thing is to “speak what you know is true.

Sapeer Mayron/Stuff Fane Fusipongi Ketu'u, Tongan Stage coordinator since 2005

“I know for me, with the Samoan culture I should speak a certain way, I should say certain words. But honestly with respect comes a lot of power, and with that power I showcase me, not my grandma or my dad. I represent them, but I represent myself.”

She said she started off her speech a little nervous, but she knew her parents were watching on the livestream from home and it helped her grow confident.

Tongan stage coordinator and language teacher Fane Fusipongi Katu’u​ has been running the stage since 2005 – just after moving to Aotearoa from Tonga in 2003 and getting involved with Polyfest.

She said passion for her language and culture brings her back every year.

“It’s not just the students but us teachers as well – every year you see small improvements, and it’s small steps that count.

David White/Stuff St Cuthberts College performing on the Tongan Stage at Polyfest 2023.

She said when Tongan students learn their language, it teaches them respect for one another too, and how to conduct themselves in accordance with their culture.

“Language and culture cannot be separated. They go hand in hand wherever you go.”

Katu’u said the majority of students competing in the speech competition speak Tongan at home, as they are more confident to participate.

She said watching students give their speeches is a privilege. The competition itself is secondary, for her.

“It’s them appreciating their language, their willingness to be a part of it, that’s more than enough.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Cook Island stage coordinator for 48 Polyfests: Tupou Manapori, also known as Mama Tupou

Cook Islands stage coordinator Tupou Manapori​, also known as “Mama Tupou” was one of the founders of Polyfest back in 1976.

A former Manukau City Councillor, Manapori was awarded Queen's Service Medal in 2009 for services to the Pacific Islands community.

She said Polyfest will always be special to her.

“It’s once a year that we do this. Once a year they put their heart and soul into it. It’s about them, whatever culture they belong to, they need to value their language, their culture, and this is what I am trying to portray to them. This is who you are.”

In recognition of the disruption to Polyfest, not only since 2020 but in the first two months of the year with Auckland Anniversary flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle, Manapori relaxed some of the speech competition rules.

She’s allowed students to read off their notes if they want, and permitted students to enter even if they submitted late – so long as they enter, and learn their culture's values and protocols.

“That is all we have left. All I want to do is for them to know about our culture, what is important to us. It’s about holding on to what our ancestors, our grandparents passed on.”