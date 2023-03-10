Fiji university suspends expat duo, launches investigation

Two senior staff at Fiji National University have been suspended, and an investigation is under way over complaints lodged against both expatriates, the university said.

Vice-Chancellor Lyn Karstadt and pro-vice chancellor (learning and teaching) Lisa Harrison were stood down on Wednesday, pending the outcome of an investigation.

While the university has not revealed what the allegations are, FNU chairperson Dr Adi Kesaia Seniloli said the accusations were “serious in nature”.

“The university council has requested the individuals to go on leave with full pay and benefits,” Seniloli said in a statement.

Harrison, from Rothertham in the United Kingdom, is also the business manager at the Fiji university.

Karstadt was appointed vice-chancellor in August 2022, the first woman to hold that position at FNU, while Harrison’s appointment was announced earlier that year.

FNU is a public university in Fiji that was formally constituted on February 15, 2010, by the Fiji National University Act 2009. By 2019, student numbers had grown to about 27,000.

Seniloli said sending the pair on leave would allow for the internal investigation to take place.

“We will await the outcome of the investigation.”

FNU’s education professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba has been appointed acting vice-chancellor.

“The university council will work closely with Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba and her leadership team to drive the university forward in meeting its strategic objectives,” Seniloli said.

“This includes initiati­ves for further financial sustainability and encouraging external reviews for quality assurance purposes.”

Karstadt has more than 20 years’ experience in executive and leadership roles in higher education in Australia and the UK, with a strong national and international profile.

According to FNU, Karstadt was deputy VC (International and Advancement) at Murdoch University in Western Australia between 2016 and 2020.

“She was also executive dean Health, Engineering, and Sciences at the University of Southern Queensland, where she was responsible for initiating a number of innovative new programmes for the home and overseas markets.”

FNU The Medical School of Fiji's National University in Suva.

Fiji’s Education Minister Aseri Radrodro said the government expected to be updated by the university council “with respect to the review of the FNU programmes, its viability or further development and any other expansion or necessary restructure that the university needed.

“The government will continue to support FNU through funding and policy guidance in recognition of its integral role in the development of Fiji’s human resource sector through education provision and learning,” the minister said.

“The newly appointed council members will have a lot to do to achieve the university’s intended goals for Fiji and any regional or international partners whose students have also chosen to pursue higher education at the FNU.

“They will need to work closely with the academic staff and FNU members to achieve this goal,” Radrodro said.

In January, Fiji’s Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka announced a review of expatriates recruited by the former government.

At a media conference in Suva, Rabuka said the FijiFirst administration of Frank Bainimarama had “brought in a number of expatriates, which naturally raised concerns.

“They reversed localisation and some of these expatriate recruits have obtained Fiji citizenship since their recruitment.”

Both Karstadt and Harrison have been approached for comment.