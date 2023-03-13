Dawn ceremony to reopen wharekai at famed Taranaki marae after $4m redevelopment

The re-build of the wharekai at Owae Marae has been a year in the making and its reopening will be marked by a special dawn ceremony on March 17. (File photo)

A special ceremony is planned to reopen the facility which provides manaakitanga to the many visitors who are welcomed onto a famed Taranaki marae.

On Friday, March 17, a dawn ceremony will officially mark the re-opening of Ko Tamawahine, the kitchen and dining facilities of Waitara’s Owae Marae.

The extensive redevelopment included the installation of a full commercial kitchen and chiller, increased storage space, and toilet and bathroom facilities at a cost of $4 million.

The upgrade will also allow space for 200 seated diners.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Manukorihi Pā trustee Ānaru White has previously said the re-development of Owae Marae is about making it fit for purpose for future generations. (File photo)

Ko Tamawahine had been at the heart of marae operations, offering kai and a cuppa to visitors, for more than 100 years.

Friday’s celebration will begin at 5.15am, and includes mihimihi and speeches, followed by a breakfast.

In attendance on the day will be iwi and hapū leaders, Taranaki-based MPs, New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom, councillors and community board members.

The new wharekai is part of a staged re-development of Owae Marae, which began with the restoration of two other whare, Te Whai-tara-nui-a-Ngarue and Tama Tane.

The next phase of the marae upgrade will be a new roof for its main meeting house, Te Ikaroa-a-Maui, along with refurbishments of the whakairo/carvings.

The main reason for the multi-million dollar marae redevelopment was to make it fit for purpose for future generations.