Researchers call for Te Ao Haka to be given equal status in NCEA

Researchers want Te Ao Haka to be given equal status in the New Zealand curriculum and NCEA.

New research has revealed the benefit of giving Te Ao Haka mana ōrite (equal status) in the New Zealand curriculum.

Ngā whai painga o Te Ao Haka is the latest release from Te Wāhanga – New Zealand Council for Educational Research (NZCER), examining how the new mātauranga Māori qualification can support teachers, students and whānau.

As part of the Te Ao Haka qualification, students are encouraged to explore foundational knowledge of haka, and their own creativity within it.

It was first established as a pilot programme in 2021 with 36 schools and kura participating. In 2022, that number increased to 72. The qualification will be made available to all schools this year.

READ MORE:

* I raro e putu ana, heoti kua tauruatia te taenga a te ākonga ki tēnei kura i Ōtautahi

* Making up for generations of language loss

* New Māori Performing Arts NCEA subject a step towards equity in education system



“Te Ao Haka provides important lessons for the development of future mātauranga Māori qualifications…” said study co-author and senior Māori researcher Nicola Bright (Tūhoe, Ngāti Awa).

The study found Te Ao Haka helped ākonga (students) to embrace their identity, culture and language.

It also provided skills that were transferable to other subjects and created a culture of excellence and high expectations.

“Te Ao Haka supports ākonga wellbeing by creating a safe space where ākonga are proud to be Māori, they are comfortable speaking Māori, and they are connected to te ao Māori and to their tīpuna,” said the study.

Luke Nola & Friends We go behind the scenes of a photoshoot for a young wheelchair user and kapa haka leader and find out why her friends think she's a great role model. Plus, we discover why rollerskating is making a comeback.

“Involvement in Te Ao Haka also helps ākonga develop strong relationships with their peers and form their own kaihaka networks for the future,

“The benefits of Te Ao Haka span the spiritual, social, physical, and mental aspects of hauora and wellbeing.”

But while the benefits were clear, researchers found Te Ao Haka was not being treated equally across all schools.

The qualification had not been welcomed by all in English-medium schools, indicating the status of mātauranga Māori-based subjects required more attention.

“Schools that are integrating te reo Māori and Aotearoa New Zealand’s histories into their curriculum may face similar challenges in gaining schoolwide buy-in and addressing institutionalised racism,” said the study.

As part of the research, two kairangahau (researchers) visited four English-medium schools and one Māori-medium kura, spread throughout five different regions of Aotearoa.

More than 30 ākonga, 16 whānau members and nine kaiako (teachers) were interviewed kanohi ki te kanohi (face to face).