'There’s not a moment of regret', says the Sri Lankan doctor who made Whakatū home

Dr Siri Wettasinghe was one of the founding members of the Multicultural Nelson Tasman.

When Dr Siri Wettasinghe arrived in Nelson more than 40 years ago, there were no Asian stores or restaurants: not even rice could be found on the supermarket shelves.

“When my wife Soma went to New World looking for rice, they said, we don’t sell rice, but the pharmacy does,” Wettasinghe said.

At the pharmacy, Soma was handed a small, muslin-wrapped parcel of rice. For soup, she was told.

The Wettasinghes, originally from Sri Lanka, moved to Nelson in 1981 after several years in London, where Wettasinghe had qualified in psychiatry.

Margaret Thatcher was in power, and unemployment was high. So was anti-foreigner sentiment, and the Wettasinghes began to look for work in Australia and New Zealand, seeking a peaceful, quiet place to bring up their children.

The first position the psychiatrist saw was at Nelson’s Ngāwhatu Psychiatric Hospital. Offered the job, Wettasinghe, his wife Soma, and their three children (12, 6 and 2) flew to Nelson a few months later, shifting into a house on Polstead Rd, at the time surrounded by paddocks.

Used to cosmopolitan London, where they had a network of friends and family, the adjustment wasn’t easy.

“My wife was in tears for three months,” he said.

Two days after they arrived, Wettasinghe started work. Immediately, the two other psychiatrists went on leave, leaving him to run the hospital.

“I was happy because I was able to prove myself.”

Wettasinghe worked in public health his whole career, moving to Nelson Hospital when Ngāwhatu closed, becoming the hospital’s clinical director, then the area director.

As the first Sri Lankan family to settle in Nelson, the Wettasinghes supported subsequent arrivals, as well as new migrants from all over Asia.

The couple’s efforts, and a request from the Ministry of Cultural Affairs around the time of the Millennium to showcase Nelson’s multicultural groups, planted the seeds for Multicultural Nelson Tasman, which Wettasinghe formed with help from Nelson community stalwarts Penny Molnar and Marie Lindaya.

“Before, there was no one to help new migrants, nowhere to get support,” Wettasinghe said.

In 2011, Soma was diagnosed with dementia. Wettasinghe eventually gave up work to care for her, nursing her until she died last August.

Wettasinghe is proud of what he has achieved, and the children he raised, all of whom became doctors.

“I’m very proud I was able to make a contribution. I’m proud to be part of New Zealand. There’s not a moment of regret, we have had a wonderful time.”

Dr Siri Wettasinghe’s portrait, above, is part of Respected, a series by Nelson photographer Debra Cole portraying first-generation immigrants from around the world who have made Whakatū their home. Part of the March 19 Multicultural Festival, you can see the series at Founders Park.