Christchurch feels safer for LGBTQI+ community, members say at largest Pride Walk yet

Hundreds of Christchurch’s rainbow community and their supporters gathered to kick off Pride Week, declaring the city as a place that is shedding its conservative reputation.

About 700 people walked down Cashel St on Friday, flanked by countless rainbow flags and led by the New Zealand Army band and local performers.

Participants were greeted by a stage under the Bridge of Remembrance, for the first time in the third annual pride walk.

In the crowd was Miss Shaniqwa, who had previously celebrated pride in Auckland, but on Friday attended her first local event.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff In an ambulance during the day, on stage at night, Miss Shaniqwa gives a shoutout to the growth she’s seen in Christchurch.

She worked for Hato Hone St John in Ashburton by day. She and several other staff members represented the emergency service on the walk.

After accepting countless photo requests from tamariki, she told Stuff holding a partner’s hand in public wasn’t something she’d have done a decade ago, but was “definitely something I’m comfortable doing now”.

Creating a more visibly queer presence in the city had taken longer than expected, but there had always been “more positive vibes than hate”, she said.

“It’s about us being out there, proud of who we are, have people see we’re confident about who we are.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Bella Bloom walks among the 700 other attendees of Christchurch Pride Walk.

“Otherwise you get people who don’t realise there’s some place to go, somewhere safe.”

Born and bred in Christchurch, queen Bella Bloom also felt the city was becoming a noticeably safer place for LGBTQI+ people.

She said she was lucky to have a lot of support growing up and “never had to explain myself”, but that was different to being visibly queer in public.

“The way we can come together is so important,” she said.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Green MP Elizabeth Kerekere acknowledges the death of Georgina Beyer, the world’s first openly transgender MP. Beyer’s photo is held by local queen Little Miss Cinnamon.

Christchurch Pride chairperson Jill Stevens told the crowd the LGBTQI+ community had been “marginalised, discriminated against”.

“We’ve been told that we’re not normal, and we won’t be loved, and we won't succeed in life. We’re here to express our identity in Ōtautahi as a place that is diverse and we can grow in.”

The recent death of Georgina Beyer – a former mayor, MP, and the world’s first openly transgender politician – was acknowledged on stage.

For more details on the 40 events hosted over Pride Week, check out the full calendar on chchpride.co.nz.