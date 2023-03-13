Emerging Pacific leaders welcomed as part of dawn raids apology

A year after the Dawn Raids apology, a commemoration event is held at Ōrākei Marae in Auckland. (First published August 27, 2022.)

A group of emerging Pacific leaders have arrived in Aotearoa to take part in a leadership training programme as part of the Government’s dawn raids apology.

The 28 recipients arrived on Monday from Fiji, Samoa, Tonga and Tuvalu and will participate in the He Manawa Tītī Scholarship Programme.

In August 2021, the Government officially apologised for the 1970s dawn raids, when homes of people alleged to be illegally overstaying were forcibly entered by police in the early hours of the morning, people were stopped on the streets and asked to produce permits, visas, passports to prove their right to be in New Zealand.

“Today marks another new chapter and step along the reconciliation journey as we strengthen our ties between Aotearoa New Zealand, tangata whenua and the Pacific,” Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni said.

READ MORE:

* Govt pledges $25m for climate science to save Pacific tuna fishing

* Deputy PM Carmel Sepuloni to attend Pacific leaders' meeting

* Cabinet reshuffle: Prime Minister Chris Hipkins to choose new ministers on Tuesday



“In welcoming this cohort of emerging Pacific leaders to Aotearoa New Zealand, we’re embracing the opportunity to grow a generation of Pacific leaders that will gain the knowledge and understanding, to make a difference to their communities and countries."

The recipients are aged between 25 and 35 and will be in Aotearoa for just over two months to complete the training.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni says the Government is helping to grow Pacific leadership as one of the commitments of its dawn raids apology.

The programme aims to support Pacific countries to build knowledge and skills, and enhance the effectiveness of the public sector through leadership.

Minister for Pacific Peoples Barbara Edmonds said the move shows Aotearoa is learning from the past.

“As our Pacific story continues to evolve, these scholarships provide an opportunity to build proud and confident Pacific leaders who can support our communities here and in our region to thrive,” she said.

The scholarships are part of a series of commitments the Government made when it apologised for the dawn raids.

“Fifty years on from the Dawn Raids, the Pacific story continues to evolve, and these scholarships underline our Government’s ongoing commitment to fostering pathways and opportunities for Pacific peoples to contribute to the chapters of that story,” Sepuloni said.