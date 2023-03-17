Pasifika: What you need to know about the festival in 2023

Pasifika comes to Auckland straight of the back off Polyfest.

More than 100 food and retail stalls and 1000 performers gracing the stage over two days – that’s what people can expect from the upcoming Pasifika Festival taking place this weekend at Auckland’s Western Springs Reserve.

The festival opens at 9am on Saturday, March 18 and ends at 4pm Sunday, March 19, but there have been several events in the run-up, including the village games and soul sessions but this weekend is considered the main event.

Here is what you need to know before you head out there.

READ MORE:

* Emerging Pacific leaders welcomed as part of dawn raids apology

* Pasifika Festival soul session draws Aucklanders in after years of disruptions

* Pasifika Festival returns with three weekends of events



What is Pasifika?

It’s a family-friendly festival celebrating the diverse cultures of the Pacific Islands.

Run over two days, attendees can expect to see performances from Aotearoa, the Cook Islands, Fiji, Niue, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, Kirbati, Tokelau, Tahiti and Hawai’i.

Pasifika’s roots date back to the early 1990s, when co-founder Roy Vaughan worked with Auckland leaders to bring communities together for a South Pacific Week.

It eventually evolved into what we have now, the largest festival of its kind in the world. If that wasn’t enough to get you interested, it’s also free to attend.

SUPPLIED The Pasifika Festival is set to return to Auckland this month.

Where is everyone performing?

The stages are spread right throughout Western Springs Reserve near the Auckland Zoo, so comfy shoes will be a must.

There will also be first-aid stations, cash-out services, toilets, baby-changing spaces and information stations.

For those wanting to understand more about the Pacific, there is a new Talanoa Bowl event which offers a chance to listen to writers and learn about traditional navigation techniques and climate change.

There will also be an Ako Bowl Makerspace where you can make your own poi, hiapo and more.

Can I drive there?

You absolutely can, but be warned, parking in the immediate vicinity may be difficult.

Festival goers are being encouraged to either walk, cycle or catch public transport to the event, with Auckland Transport reminding people about current discounted fares.

Another warning though, Auckland Transport isn’t putting on any special bus services for Pasifika, so plan your travel with that in mind.

SUIA WESTBROOK/Stuff The Pasifika Festival has been running for more than 30 years.

I had a look at the journey planner to see how long it would take to get from Ōtara in South Auckland to Western Springs on Saturday morning. If you wanted to get there by 9am, it would involve up to three buses.

From Ranui in West Auckland, you’re looking at two buses, with an estimated travel time of 55 minutes.

If you do decide driving is the way to go, parking will be available at TAPAC and the surrounding streets.

Accessible parking can also be found on Motions Rd, but your vehicle must have a current mobility parking permit clearly displayed.

There will also be free park-and-ride shuttles travelling every 30 minutes from Mt Albert Unitec, Gate 4.

Will any roads be closed?

Yes, there will be road closures in place for Bullock Track, Stadium Rd and also on Great North Rd between Bullock Track and Stadium Rd.

Will Pasifika be accessible for tāngata whaikaha (the disabled community)?

According to the festival website, Pasifika will be accessible for wheelchair users and those with service dogs.

Accessible drop-off points can be found along Great North Rd.

The Pasifika Festival was last held in 2021, after cancellations in 2022 and 2020 due to Covid, and delays in 2019 in response to the Christchurch terror attacks.

What is the weather looking like?

Maybe pack an umbrella and possibly a rain jacket.

The MetService is forecasting showers on Saturday and cloudy conditions on Sunday. Some good news though is that we are looking at a high of 23 degrees and a low of 15, so it won’t be too hot or cold.