Behind the scenes with Tau Malolo Ha Niue, getting stage-ready for Pasifika Festival

Tau Malolo Ha Niue, a group of 5-20 year olds lead by Esa-Jayne Peika, is flaunting their Niue pride on the Pasifika Festival stage this weekend.

Peika began Tau Malolo Ha Niue in 2019 as Tau Afine Niue (girls of Niue) as an avenue to learn Vagahau Niue (Niue language) through performing song and dance.

Peika grew up with a dad who was very involved in performing and singing, but realised not everyone had the same cultural access.

”Unless you’re part of a church or village group, which there aren’t many of in New Zealand, there aren’t many opportunities to join a Niue group”, said Peika.

Eda Tang/Stuff Esa-Jayne Peika began Tau Malolo Ha Niue in 2019.

“It’s a reality of being of Niue descent but born and raised in New Zealand.

“So it’s a way to maintain that connection and learn about our Niue culture....it is being lost unfortunately [as] the people who have that knowledge have passed on.”

Even though she doesn’t mind that it’s a lot of work, Peika said she wished there were more Niuean cultural groups to nourish the culture and language in Niusilani (New Zealand).

Eda Tang/Stuff Tau Malolo Ha Niue is a group of Niuean dancers aged 5-20.

“The strength of our culture lies within the next generation”, said Peika. “I think it's always good to give back no matter what you do...and that’s how I’m doing that here.”

Eda Tang/Stuff At rehearsals, members learn prayers, customs and sing happy birthday in Vagahau Niue.

In their rehearsals they practice song and dance, learn prayers and customs and sing happy birthday in Vagahau Niue.

Enise Haletama-Kauie and J’me-Li Tuhenga have been part of the group since it was an all-girls group (boys are now welcome). They joined the group the year that Pasifika was first cancelled due to the Christchurch shootings and haven’t been able to perform at Western Springs until this year.

For them, it’s a way of maintaining a connection to their culture and language. After a long week of work, Haletama-Kauie and Tuhenga have joined parents of performers around a sea of ti leaves to make foufou lauti (green headdresses) and polo lima (arm bands) for their costume.

Eda Tang/Stuff Evaniah Lagiono is proud to support her daughter who is performing in Tau Malolo ha Niue.

Evaniah Lagiono, whose 8-year-old daughter is performing in group, has been involved in Tau Malolo Ha Niue on a personal level.

“Not everyone is willing to go out there and teach the kids and parents like us and do these things”, said Lagiono, explaining why it could be difficult to come across cultural groups like theirs.

For Lagiono it’s worth being up late on a Friday night in a hot room making hei lauti. “That means a lot to me as her mother because she’s super proud of her culture and I want her to carry on and continue to learn.”

Eda Tang/Stuff Enise Haletama-Kauie making her foufou lauti.

The next day, performers of Tau Malolo Ha Niue rose before the sun and got ready for two rounds of performances at the Niue village of the Pasifika Festival. Whānau set up mats and rolled in boxes and suitcases of dresses, accessories, foufou and polo lima made from the night before.

“Is it the left or right ear?”, parents yelled as they tucked hibiscus in their daughters’ ears and applied their lipstick.

Eda Tang/Stuff Parents applied lipstick and tucked hibiscus flowers as they prepared performers for the stage.

Peika took the opportunity to make a language lesson out of left and rights. She shouts “hema” (left) and “matau” (right), prompting the performers to do hand actions that they’ve learnt before in their sessions. “The flower goes in the right ear”.

“Everyone turn to whoever’s around you for a high five and say ‘last one!’”, calls Peika, to her performers. Even though they’d already performed it on stage once, some of them were nervous and practising the moves backstage, but most were just excited to be in costume and getting up there again.

Lagiono was also dressed in the same red dress as her daughter but supporting her from the side of stage. The group had whānau all around from backstage, to side of stage, in the band and in the audience.

Eda Tang/Stuff Tau Malolo Ha Niue performs at Pasifika Festival at Western Springs 2023.

After a sudden downpour of rain, the group treaded up the stage and performed their repertoire including separate items for the boys, younger girls and older girls, before uniting for a joint item.

The parents waited proudly at the bottom of the stairs for a post-show embrace before they could finally relax and enjoy the afternoon.