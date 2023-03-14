Aotearoa’s first Neurodiversity Celebration Week under way

RNZ’s podcast The Detail: We've only just started the conversation about neurodiversity.

Reducing barriers and stigma is the focus of Neurodiversity Celebration Week which is being recognised in Aotearoa for the first time.

The globally recognised awareness week began on Monday and aims to build greater equity and inclusion for neurodiverse Kiwis, says advocacy group DivergenThinking.

"We must build a neurodiverse, equitable and inclusive New Zealand in which brain-wiring differences are celebrated and individuals feel empowered and belong,” co-founder Natasya Jones said.

“We know that being ignorant and judgmental impacts on neurodiverse individuals’ mental health which increases risk of anxiety, depression, burnout, and suicide."

READ MORE:

* Leaked study shows Ministry of Health struggling with saliva testing as it seeks legal power to take over Covid-19 testing

* Eddie Jones will stand by Owen Farrell - until he has served his purpose

* Auckland start-up teaching businesses the benefits of 'neurodiverse' workforce



DivergenThinking is hosting several panel events throughout the week, covering topics like recruitment, business, tech, school and parenting from a neurodiverse perspective.

Businessman Peter Leitch, also known as the Mad Butcher, spoke at a panel on Monday about his experiences of life with dyslexia.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Rugby league stalwart Sir Peter Leitch, also known as the Mad Butcher, spoke about having dyslexia at a panel on Monday for Neurodiversity Celebration Week. (File photo)

DivergenThinking is launching a neurodiversity recruitment programme that can help organisations be more inclusive in their recruitment practices this week.

It is also launching the nQTick or neurodiversity tick at the same time to guide organisations to build more inclusive workplaces.

Jones said the perception that neurodiversity is a collection of disorders is outdated and harmful.

“Neurodiversity Celebration Week is about embracing the strengths that are the hallmark of neurodiversity – the so-called superpowers that come from thinking and perceiving the world differently,” she said.

"In doing so, we are creating a seismic shift in the way that neurodiverse individuals are perceived and supported, empowering them and organisations to achieve their full potential.”

Neurodiversity Celebration Week was founded by British neurodiverse teenager Siena Castellon in 2018.