The expo helping disabled school leavers find work opportunities

An expo for those with disabilities and their whānau to explore opportunities after they finish school means hope and opportunity for the future, said its co-ordinator.

The What’s Outside the Box? expo, which will be held at Whitireia Polytechnic in Porirua on Saturday, is organised by a small group of volunteers from schools, families and organisations in the Wellington region.

It was last held three years ago with only about 100 visitors, but there are more than 40 organisations taking part this year.

The expo’s Kairuruku (Co-ordinator) Cam Fraser​, who is also a teacher at Mana College in Porirua, said the traditional pathways for a student leaving schools are not always available for those with learning disabilities.

“It’s a real challenge for any student leaving school and I think for somebody with a disability it’s a much harder journey,” he said. “A lot of our students don't even get to NCEA level one so that closes a lot of doors for future study.

“In terms of employment, there's already low rates of employment for people with disabilities, but if you look at those with an intellectual disability, you could see that even less of them have any kind of work, whether it be part-time or even work experience.”

The organisations that will be at the expo include transition providers that provide up to two years’ of support for students. Once the support finishes, the students could access things like supported employment or supported living.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Expo Kairuruki Cam Fraser (third from left) said it’s a much harder journey for students with learning disabilities when they leave school. Also pictured: from left, Jazz Felagai, Gabriel Broughton-Kingi, Chad Vickerstaff and Manaia Ngatai.

There will be also post-secondary eduction providers, care support services, legal services and recreation groups at the expo. Metlink will offer a charter bus service to and from the event and also have a bus at the expo for people to explore and learn how to tag on and off with their Snapper card.

“The expo is about trying to bring all the people under one roof and as a chance to show families and students what's on offer,” he said.

“[It’s] also chance for those organisations to know about each other because it's a really fragmented system that we have – there's a lot of amazing people a lot of amazing organisations that do great work, but they don't really know about each other.”

It had been a “big passion” for Fraser, and he hoped to grow the expo into an annual event which employers could come onboard.

“There's a lot of hope that you can glean from just being part of this expo,” he said. “You'll find some opportunities that you may not have heard. And for those organisations, [it’s] a wero [challenge] for them to say how can [they] do things together and start building better networks and opportunities.”