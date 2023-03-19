With a new home lift installed, Indie Clay can finally sneak out to McDonald's

Prior to the lift being installed in early March, India-Rose had to be carried up and down the stairs by her dad.

The first thing India-Rose Clay did after a lift was installed in her family home was ‘sneak out’ and go to McDonald's.

It might seem like an ordinary adventure for a 10-year-old, but it was a novelty for the young wheelchair user who could finally leave the house independently with a carer – a journey that has taken seven years.

Prior to the lift being installed in early March, India-Rose – known by her family as Indie – had to be carried up and down the stairs by her dad.

Her parents Amy and Daniel Clay planned their days around getting their daughter in and out of the home, and her power wheelchair – which gives her freedom and independence – could only be used downstairs.

The Clays explored every avenue to finance $62,330 for a lift or find a solution, including approaching then minister for disability issues Poto Williams, getting assessed for funding through the Ministry of Health and extending their mortgage – none of which were successful.

At the time, Whaikaha – Ministry of Disabled people said it could only contribute $15,334 to housing modifications.

An added complication was that the family’s home was built 15 years ago on papakāinga - intergenerational communal housing on Māori ancestral land.

It was difficult for them to get a loan from a commercial bank because although they own the home itself, they don't technically own the land on which it stands – and can only on-sell the house to other iwi members.

Amy and Daniel Clay had resorted to using up their savings for the modifications, and shared their story with Stuff in August 2022.

After the article was published, Whaikaha reached out and reopened discussion about funding possibilities, Amy said. Her first reaction was: “I've already done this, I don’t want to go back on the merry-go-round”.

Whaikaha tried again to help with financing, and initially hit the same barriers, before agreeing to give the family a “substantial” amount of funding to finish installing the lift.

Amy Clay said while the funding was a “welcome surprise”, it shouldn’t have taken media attention to bring about change.

Amanda Bleckmann, Whaikaha’s deputy chief executive of operational design and delivery, said it was a unique and complex situation which took some time to resolve.

“We are pleased that this whānau has the necessary modifications to ensure their home is accessible for their daughter,” Bleckmann said.

“We were engaged with the whānau prior to media coverage and continued to work with them and other agencies to find a solution for them.”

Now that the lift is installed “it’s amazing... it’s not hard any more”, Amy said.

“[Indie’s] so happy having her power chair and going where she wants to go around the house when she wants to.”

Giving India-Rose the ability to take her power chair upstairs means she has more independence, and can sneak chips off the kitchen bench.

She makes up for it by doing her chores; one of her new jobs is to help take the rubbish out, which she can do more easily now to earn her pocket money.

Mum Amy said it was a huge relief to enjoy the freedom other families took for granted.

“The whole mental burden has gone from our lives.”