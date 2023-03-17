New dawn begins for the wharekai of a renowned Taranaki marae

Breathing life back into the place which is core to the practice of manaakitanga at a well-known Taranaki marae was achieved on Friday.

Before the bell was rung to announce kai was ready for the first time since the $4 million rebuild of Ko Tamawahine began last year, hundreds of people attended a dawn ceremony to mark the re-opening of the new kitchen and dining facilities at Waitara’s Owae Marae.

Karakia, chant and poi were all used to bless the impressive facility, which can seat 200 people.

The revamp included using old timber floorboards salvaged from the former building as wall panelling in the new structure.

Cultural design and imagery have also been incorporated into the new wharekai, including on the walls, through lighting, and on the external panel screens.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Since 1921, Ko Tamawahine has operated at Owae Marae, and the rebuild, which began in 2022, will mean it will be able to service future generations. (File photo)

Ko Tamawahine had been operating at the marae since 1921, feeding thousands of visitors through the decades, including Prime Ministers, dignitaries, artists and other manuhiri.

Its ringawera (kitchen workers) will now have the benefit of a full commercial kitchen, with all the bells and whistles, to help them prepare the kai and refreshments.

Manukorihi Pā Reserve Trust chair Rawiri Doorbar said Owae Marae was an important place not only for whānau, but for the wider community too.

“To know our marae is now open to manaaki manuhiri and our people again fills us with immense pride.”

After the traditional formalities were completed to bless the building, attendees headed into Owae Marae’s main meeting house, Te Ikaroa-a-Maui, for the mihimihi, or speeches.

Inside the whare were Taranaki iwi leaders, New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett, the city’s mayor Neil Holdom, councillors and Waitara community board members, along with representatives from the Waikato-based Kingitanga.

Wharehoka Wano, who also assisted with the blessing ceremony, said the occasion to reopen Ko Tamawahine was a special one.

“I think we were all really proud to see her this morning.”

Bennett also spoke, and passed on greetings from Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and his deputy, Carmel Sepuloni, who were both unable to attend the ceremony.

The Boon-designed wharekai rebuild was funded by a variety of sources, including the Department of Internal Affairs, the Oranga Marae project, run by Te Puni Kōkiri, Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa and Toi Foundation.

Andy Jackson/Stuff A new roof for Te Ikaroa-a-Maui, the main meeting house at Owae Marae, is planned as the next stage in an extensive upgrade of the site. (File photo)

The new wharekai is part of an ongoing development of the marae site, with the next focus to shift to Te Ikaroa-a-Maui.

A new roof is on the way for the meeting house, along with refurbishments of its detailed carvings.