Healthcare students don’t reflect Aotearoa’s diverse society, research shows

Māori and Pasifika are significantly underrepresented in tertiary healthcare courses, new research shows.

Māori, Pasifika and people from lower socioeconomic and rural backgrounds are “systemically underrepresented" in tertiary healthcare courses in Aotearoa, new research shows.

National cross-sectional study of the sociodemographic characteristics of Aotearoa New Zealand’s regulated health workforce pre-registration students: a mirror on society? was released in the British Medical Journal on Tuesday.

Researchers from University of Otago, AUT University and Waipapa Taumata Rau University of Auckland analysed the data of around 20,000 students from 10 of the 23 tertiary organisations that provide health programmes.

The Māori enrolment rate was 99 per 100,000 of the eligible population, compared to 152 per 100,000 for Pākehā students. The enrolment rate for Pasifika was 100 per 100,000.

READ MORE:

* Slow uptake on new laws requiring health groups to be culturally appropriate

* Controversial weight-loss device reinforces 'fatphobia', academic critics say

* Largest ever cohort of Māori health professionals to graduate from Otago University



But researchers say the results were influenced by nursing which is the largest health professional programme in Aotearoa and has relatively low levels of ethnic and socioeconomic inequity.

University of Otago professor Peter Crampton said it was important that health workers reflect the communities they serve.

Supplied University of Otago professor Peter Crampton says it is important that health workers reflect the communities they serve.

“Health professionals from different backgrounds bring their own various strengths and perspectives to the job of providing care,” he said.

“Furthermore we believe that the presence in the health system of health professionals from a range of backgrounds will help address biases in healthcare delivery that lead to inequities in health outcomes."

Crampton is concerned by the underrepresentation of Māori students as the health sector has said it is committed to Te Tiriti o Waitangi and growing the Māori health workforce.

“In light of this evidence, it is unlikely that New Zealand’s health needs and the inequities therein, will be adequately addressed by the current cohort of health workforce students.”

1 NEWS Nearly half of the country's health workforce is made up of international medical graduates, Auckland University's John Fraser said. (First published April 17, 2022.)

But Waipapa Taumata Rau University of Auckland professor Warwick Bagg said the fix to the problem is “eminently achievable”.

“Our system for training health professionals can and should be much strengthened by ensuring that Māori and Pacific students, and students who come from low socioeconomic and rural backgrounds, participate in training programmes at least in proportion to their populations in Aotearoa,” he said.

“In summary, we recommend that there be a clearer focus on ensuring wider and more representative participation in health professional training courses, and this can be achieved through greater co-ordination between the education system and the health system."