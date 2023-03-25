A lifetime of health experience already behind new Tui Ora chief executive

Making art is a good way to de-stress says Alana Ruakere, the new boss of Māori health provider Tui Ora.

On Alana Ruakere’s desk a gold pig is trying to escape a glass full of corn.

The sculptured artwork was made by Ruakere, Māori health provider Tui Ora’s new chief executive, and sits encased in a glass dome.

Even though she made it she’s not too sure what it all means. “Your guess is as good as mine,” she says.

”It could be social commentary about the grocery monopoly. Or it could be a commentary on the collapse of the American banks. Or it could just be a cute pig. Art is subjective. And it's in the eye of the beholder.”

READ MORE:

* Tui Ora combine fundraisers for Cyclone Relief and raising awareness of cervical cancer

* New Year Honours 2023: The 'curious' thing that happened to Hayden Wano

* New boss announced for Taranaki kaupapa Māori health service



Ruakere, (Te Atiawa, Taranaki) finds the process of making art, which includes painting with acrylics, and writing poetry, cathartic. It builds resistance, she says.

And it has helped her during stressful jobs she has had working in the mental health field, working with people affected by family violence and with Oranga Tamariki.

Her last job, before moving back to Taranaki after 16 years away, was director for the Crown Response Unit that oversees the Government’s response to the Royal Commission’s enquiry into historical abuse in state care.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Hayden Wano led Tui Ora for 25 years before retiring last year.

Ruakere returned to Taranaki to take over as chief executive of Tui Ora from Hayden Wano, who retired after 25 years in the role.

She grew up in Opunake where her late father Tony Ruakere was a GP and mum Ann was a nurse.

“It was a medical household. Conversations around the table, though well above our heads, were very often about health. We kind of grew up immersed in it. It was pretty much 24/7.”

Back then GPs did a lot of home visits, she says, and were the hub of the community.

Jonathan Cameron/Stuff Dr Tony Ruakere at Sir Maui Pomare day in 2010. (File photo)

“My earliest memory is a farmer who bought his mother in a car, and she was dead. She fell out on the ground. And there was a grandson in the back. I don't know how old he was, maybe five or something like that. And I might have been about eight-years-old.

“As my dad was attending the situation, I remember taking the little boy into our kitchen and making him eggs and soldiers. No one asked me to do it. I just knew that you needed to help.”

The family’s willingness to help was well known in the community. Those who could not pay in cash were not turned away.

She remembers fish, bags of eels, legs of lamb, and kina, left on the doorstop for her father as a form of gratitude and payment.

Ruakere went to Opunake High School until the family moved to New Plymouth. She started at New Plymouth Girls High School in the sixth form (Year 12). The next year she became the first Māori deputy head girl. She was also a madrigal singer.

After leaving school she headed to Victoria University in Wellington to study law.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Ruakere encourages staff “to share some joyful stuff just to celebrate and enjoy each other”. (File photo)

“I couldn't stand it. And I left early in the year and I went off and did a rock opera.”

But then she dropped out of the workforce to have her children – attending the National Singing School while five months pregnant.

“So my early years were, you know, diverted off the educational pathway with two children. And so I would say I sort of came back into the workforce later, in my later 20s.”

Her first “real job” was at New Plymouth Girls’ High School special needs unit, she says.

“I was in a physical care giving role. Yeah, which was quite eye-opening, actually. Then I did return to studies. Extramural studies with Massey.”

Using her personal experience with postnatal depression Ruakere worked as a tutor in mental health support at WITT.

Trevor Read/Stuff Te Rau Pani's clinical co-ordinator Jo van Leeuwen and project manager Alana Ruakere back in 2003. (File photo)

She then set up a kaupapa Māori specialist mental health service, called Te Rau Pani, before heading off to Auckland then Wellington and working in health management.

While she is an optimist – some call her Pollyanna, after the little girl in the children’s books who always found something to be glad about – she understands about managing vicarious trauma, she says.

People can experience vicarious trauma from exposure to traumatic stories and experiences of others through their work.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff A powhiri was held at the Devon Hotel at the end of January welcoming Ruakere to Tui Ora. (File photo)

“And for a lot of our clients who are working with whānau, families and distress, this is something that we all need to be conscious of, and manage our own well-being. But working in a supportive environment that supports your well-being is important.”

In the short time she has been at Tui Ora she has encouraged her staff to bring in artworks and display those around the office “to share some joyful stuff just to celebrate and enjoy each other.”

“I want to see every single person in this organisation flourishing, working to their strengths. Enjoying coming to work, you know, it's a tough time for the health workforce. We mobilised around vaccinations, and that's one of the magical parts of this organisation is the ability to pull together in times of extreme need, and respond.

“And that people here do that with their hearts fully engaged in it, because that's, that's their expression of our values, our Māori values. That's also spiritual – most often understood as how we connect to the world around us. So for me, I would express that as I like to bring my whole self to work. And I like to encourage others to bring their whole selves to work.”

Māori values have been “essential” to Ruakere over her life and career.

Manaakitanga – relational leadership and management that is around really listening and understanding other people's points of view. Kotahitanga - unity - how we stand together.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Ruakere says she still encounters racism every day.

Ruakere describes herself as being “fiercely supportive of Māori being Māori” and having the resources and the tools to do their own thing and be successful.

“I've always been privileged to work with many people from every background, every nation, and value that, you know, because I don't think I can do this all on my own. And I will work in partnership with anyone who's going to work with me.

“But I won't work with racists. I don't need to. I'm too old and long in the tooth to tolerate it any more. I've clearly had quite a professional career, but every single day of my life I have experienced racism. Every single day. Even now.”

A lot of it is unconscious bias that shows in the way people treat her, she says.

“It's very subtle, but people expect less of me. They expect that I'm not as professional, not as accomplished. I have experienced it my whole life. And sometimes it is as overt as I walk into a dress shop, and the assistant looks at me, and I’m in my trackies in the weekend, she'll go – the sale rack’s back there and point.”

Racism and sexism aren’t about hurt feelings,she says, it's about a structure that excludes people and pushes them out, makes people feel they're not part of society.

Being as determined as Ruakere is she is always willing to demonstrate that she is “absolutely” a part of society and a citizen.

“It’s a burden that you carry. It's very real. It weighs you down when it's coming from powerful places. It can make you sad, and it can make you angry. But your job as a leader is to see beyond that and to lead beyond that.”