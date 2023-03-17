Fiji government revokes 'no jab, no job' Covid-19 policy

Island nation now open to visitors, with vaccination and testing requirements

Fiji’s ‘no jab, no job’ policy – introduced at the height of the Covid-19 outbreak in July 2021 – has been revoked, the government says.

Despite reopening the country’s borders to international travellers in December 2021, Fiji’s former prime minister Frank Bainimarama said he would not remove the policy.

Bainimarama said at the time the “no jab no job” rule had a positive effect despite growing discontent towards the move.

On Friday, Fiji’s Attorney-General Sorimi Turaga announced “Cabinet had unanimously reached the decision to revoke the policy under the Health and Safety at Work Regulations 2021”.

In a statement, Turaga said the revocation was effective immediately and would be gazetted.

He said the implementation of the 2021 amendment regulation was deemed a necessity at the height of the pandemic to “protect human rights such as rights to life, health and safety.

Fijian minfo Fiji's Attorney-General Siromi Turaga said “Fiji had reached herd immunity last year, however, there was no action taken” despite growing discontent at the “no jab, no job” policy.

“The issue at that time was a difficult time for the nation. It was the first time for Fiji and other countries to grasp the enormity of the problems,” the minister said.

“The high number of vaccination rates in Fiji had caused the objectives of the 2021 amendment on vaccination in the workplace to be achieved, but it was now subject to review.

“For people who had lost their jobs, they could apply to their respective organisations,” Turaga said.

Close to 400 Fijian civil servants chose not to be vaccinated, he said.

Since winning the December general elections, the coalition government had promised it would review the policy.

“Fiji had reached herd immunity last year, however, there was no action taken and this was one of the initiatives we had promised, and we have delivered today,” Turaga said.

“An intergovernmental agency made up of representatives from the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Employment and the attorney-general’s office reviewed the ‘no jab, no job policy’.

“As of January 23, 2023, up to 90% of patients over the age of 12 years are protected against Covid-19,” Turaga said.

Fiji’s Health Ministry reported on Thursday there was one active case of Covid-19 in the country.

Fiji has had a total of 68,904 Covid cases with 883 deaths.

The ministry said 95.5% (590,611) of the adult population in Fiji was fully vaccinated, 32,729 children aged 15 to 17 years had received both jabs and 17,712 aged 12-14 were also vaccinated as of March 16.