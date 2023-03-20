NZ hosts Pacific education ministers as talanoa targets challenges

Talanoa (discussions) about education challenges facing the Pacific region due to the impact of globalisation and the Covid-19 pandemic are under way in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Education Minister Jan Tinetti is hosting education ministers and senior officials from 18 Pacific Island countries and territories, including Australia, in Auckland.

Tinetti said delegates would share their collective knowledge and strategic vision for the benefit of ākonga, students, across the blue continent.

“One of the primary objectives of the conference is to define what empowering education means for Pacific people and societies,” she said.

The inaugural Conference of Pacific Education Ministers (CPEM) is held from March 20 to March 23 to provide a platform on how the region is progressing towards its goals of the Pacific Regional Education Framework (PacREF) and 2030 Agenda.

The theme is ‘Empowering Education for Pacific People’ and is jointly organised by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) and the University of the South Pacific through its PacREF Facilitating Unit (PFU).

“[This is] very special for me as my first international hosting opportunity in this portfolio, to demonstrate Aotearoa New Zealand’s manaaki and hospitality to our neighbours,” Tinetti said.

“The conference will be used to guide policy and decision-making to ensure students are equipped with the skills, knowledge, and values to succeed and contribute to their communities, nations and region.

“Pacific education ministers will be meeting face-to-face, kanohi ki te kanohi, for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am looking forward to the breadth of engagement opportunities this important conference will present for dialogue with my counterparts from the Pacific,” Tinetti said.

PacREF Facilitating Unit (PFU) co-ordinator Filipe Jitoko said discussions will include emerging issues impacting the region such as climate change, the pandemic, digital technologies, connectivity, and social media.

He said these issues directly impact the lives of Pacific children and influence their behaviour and lifestyles.

Jitoko said it was the first time civil societies, teachers, and students were part of this week’s talanoa.

“The conference will also cover themes like quality and relevance, education financing, building resiliency, education access, inclusivity and equity.

Fiji govt The Pacific Heads of Education meeting was held in Fiji earlier this month in preparation for the Conference of Pacific Education Ministers for Education in Auckland this week.

“The discussions will focus on skills-based training, maintenance of culture and language, Pacific indigenous knowledge, regional education financing and governance, building resilient education systems and teaching for inclusion and equity,” Jitoko said.

”The conference will be an opportunity to share knowledge and good practices globally and regionally, identify areas for collaboration and explore innovative approaches in education that member countries can learn from, as they develop their education systems to deliver educational programmes that empower people of the Pacific to make their own decisions regarding their future.”

University of the South Pacific vice-chancellor and president Professor Pal Ahluwalia is counting on the ministers and leaders to focus attention on providing leadership at the national level.

“Especially with the integration of PacREF activities in their national education plans,” he said.

“The intention of PacREF is to complement efforts by PICs [Pacific island countries] to realise their education goals, recognising limited capacities and resources.

“Driven by the principle of regionalism, PacREF provides a mechanism for collaboration between countries, implementing agencies (IAs) and development partners (DPs) for the collective benefit of the region and individual countries.

“It is therefore important for all member countries to work together with IAs and DPs in the spirit of regionalism in implementing the PacREF programme. It is through our collective action that PICs would not only be able to meet their local education targets, but the region’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 4,” Ahluwalia said.

When Pacific education ministers last met in 2021, it was agreed that the format of their meetings should change.

This was to allow for more voices to inform discussions and to have more time to speak with each other about our education priorities, Tinetti said.

“Aotearoa New Zealand has attempted to reflect these decisions in the organisation and structure of this conference.

“We have included civil society, teachers, young people, and disabled people’s organisations, whose voices are very important to hear in any discussions we have,” Tinetti said.

This week’s talks will also involve multi-stakeholder education roundtables on four themes: quality and relevance; education financing; building resilience; and access, inclusion and equity.

Tinetti will be joined by Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni and Minister for Pacific Peoples Barbara Edmonds at the conference.