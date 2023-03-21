'With us not for us': Calls for more inclusion on World Down Syndrome Day

People with Down syndrome want to be treated fairly and to have the same opportunities as everyone else.

People with Down syndrome should have the freedom and support to make their own decisions about their lives, advocates say.

World Down Syndrome Day is on Tuesday and this year’s theme is “With us not for us”.

"Unfortunately, not all people with Down syndrome have the opportunity to make decisions for themselves,” New Zealand Down Syndrome Association national executive officer Zandra Vaccarino said.

“Some people with Down syndrome are denied legal capacity, or they might lack the proper support to make decisions, or they could have poor or controlling support around them or their supporters do things for them, not with them."

“With us not for us” is an approach that views people with disabilities as having the right to be treated fairly and have the same opportunities as everyone else, Vaccarino said.

"This year the global network is speaking up for the rights of people with Down syndrome to make their own decisions,” she said.

Jehan Casinader/Stuff When Karen Loo was pregnant, she discovered her son would have Down Syndrome. (Video first published July 2021).

"By signing the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, New Zealand has obligations to uphold the intent of the Convention, but this has not translated into a true reflection of the ‘with us not for us’ ethos."

NZDSA will host an online community event on Tuesday night, called The Big Connect which will involve a panel of experts discussing issues that matter most to the community.

CoorDown, a Down syndrome advocacy group, is launching an international awareness campaign titled “Ridiculous excuses to not be inclusive”.

President Antonella Falugiani is asking people who have Down syndrome and their families to share on social media what excuses they have heard for being excluded from education, sports, jobs, and other opportunities, and tag it with the hashtag #RidiculousExcuses.

"With this global campaign we touch on an issue that concerns each of us: naming and making visible a phenomenon that people with Down syndrome and their parents, brothers, sisters and caregivers experience on a daily basis,” she said.

"They may seem like small events, but in reality, they are real discriminations often done with a smile of circumstance or unawareness that nevertheless mark the lives and hearts of those who suffer them."

More than 4000 Kiwis have Down syndrome and Vaccarino said people can show support by continuing a tradition from previous years of wearing mismatched or odd, colourful and crazy socks that stand out.

"Let’s have the important conversations about how we can uphold the rights of people with Down syndrome to make their own decisions,” she said.